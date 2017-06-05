Kylian Mbappe deservedly stole all of the headlines this year after some incredible performances for AS Monaco in France, as well as helping his side go on an incredible run in the Champions League where they reached the semi-finals.

The 18-year-old has drawn plenty of praise and it’s understandable why some of Europe’s giants are doing what they can to sign him in the summer transfer window, with two teams reportedly leading the chase.

MBAPPE PURSUIT

It’s been claimed on numerous occasions by outlets that Leonardo Jardim’s side have rejected two huge bids from Champions League winners Real Madrid, with one offer rumoured to be around the £93 million range.

Arsenal are also surprisingly in the running to sign the French wonderkid, although the offers they’ve reportedly put in pale in comparison to what Los Blancos could be planning.

Arsene Wenger was recently spotted in Nice alongside Ivan Gazidis, with many speculating that he’s stepping up his pursuit of Mbappe – a player he could have signed last season – as he looks to put a miserable campaign behind him as his side finished in fifth place in the Premier League.

WORLD-RECORD BID

While an £87 million bid was reportedly rejected by Monaco, RMC is now reporting that Real Madrid are now coming back with a third offer, and it’s their biggest one yet as they’re aiming to secure a world-record €135 million (£117 million) deal for the forward.

Even though they always have plenty of cash to spend, it seems likely that their aggressive pursuit won’t be ending anytime soon.

This is because the likes of James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale and Alvaro Morata have been linked with big-money moves away from the Bernabeu, freeing up plenty of financial space to throw a bucket-load of money at Monaco in order to get their man.

So, being snubbed twice doesn’t seem to be putting Madrid off.

However, RMC has also claimed that despite the interest, Mbappe is keen on staying in Monaco while the club obviously wants him to remain on their books as they look to continue their ‘adventure.’

One of the main reasons he’s interested in staying is because another incredible Ligue 1 campaign all but guarantees his place on the plane to Russia in 2018 as part of the French World Cup squad, while his current side is also preparing to offer him a bumper new deal, so he’s in for a huge pay rise regardless of where his future lies next season.

Will Real Madrid succeed in their attempts to sign Kylian Mbappe from Monaco? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

