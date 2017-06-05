Extreme Rules has come and gone, with some memorable moments from RAW's latest pay-per-view offering.

Three new champions were crowned, two titles were successfully defended and a fresh No. 1 contender emerged with Samoa Joe getting a big push in a spectacular Fatal Five-Way match. There were definite highs throughout the show that had legitimate payout.

There were a few questionable booking decisions, though, that took away from a solid night of extreme wrestling from the WWE. One particular match was a disaster, while there were some other missed opportunities that would have made the show even better.

Article continues below

Here are a few of the biggest mishaps from Extreme Rules.

Alexa Bliss squashes Bayley

The biggest issue with the card was clearly the booking of WWE Raw Women's champion Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley in a kendo stick on a pole match. The story they tried to tell made some sense - Bayley was hesitant to take it to the extreme - but the execution was lopsided and troubling.

Article continues below

Bayley's been a dominant force in the Women's division but Bliss dominated the match, leaving Bayley looking like a vastly inferior competitor. Alexa is considered one of the best - if not the best - all around talent in the Women's division, but this significantly hurts how they proceed with Bayley.

The Fatal Five ending

Make no mistake, the Fatal Five-Way No. 1 contender match delivered. It was definitely extreme, with each competitor having his own time to shine in an incredibly chaotic fight. Joe would ultimately walk away victorious after Finn Balor passed out in the Coquina Clutch submission.

Samoa Joe was a dark horse candidate to win, but The Destroyer makes for an interesting opponent for Brock Lesnar. In a match featuring Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Balor and Joe, the ending left a bit to be desired.

Balor went the Stone Cold Steve Austin route, refusing to tap and instead passing out. The problem is there just wasn't enough tension leading up to it, and Joe left the first ever WWE Universal champion defenseless. That's a big dent in Balor's push and credibility, and there were better ways to give this victory to rising heel star Samoa Joe.

Where's Brock Lesnar?

Where's the WWE Universal champion these days, anyway? A Lesnar cameo after Joe became the No. 1 contender, or really at any point during the pay-per-view, would have been a nice bone to throw fans

The title has become an afterthought and a pay-per-view promo from Lesnar, even if it was just an appearance at the top of the ramp, would have been a great way to end the show. Instead, the show stands as a reminder of just how absent the current top champion for RAW is.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms