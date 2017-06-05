Now that Atletico Madrid are unable to sign players because the Court of Arbitration for Sports upheld their transfer ban, Alexandre Lacazette’s ambitions of playing alongside France teammate Antoine Griezmann may not become a reality.

The Lyon forward is one of the most coveted players in Europe, and is now more sought-after than ever as he revealed his desire to move on and a switch to Wanda Metropolitano seemed a genuine possibility.

LACAZETTE INTEREST

Although he’s open to waiting out the transfer ban before joining Los Rojiblancos, his recent comments haven’t completely shut the door on a move to the Premier League and it’ll certainly make Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger sit up and pay interest.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with the French striker in recent weeks and considering they’re both now in the Champions League, it’s thought that should they make a concrete offer then they’d be in with a chance of luring him to the North West of England.

While The Gunners are linked with the likes of Kylian Mbappe of Monaco, they too have remained long-time admirers of Lacazette but the striker has revealed that he wouldn’t turn down a club simply because they’re not competing in Europe’s elite competition – even if it is important.

Article continues below

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Speaking on a Facebook Live chat hosted by Eurosport, he said: “Is the Champions League a dealbreaker for my choice? No, but it is important.

“In making my choice, I will look at my position [in my next club], so I won’t be benched and I will be able to play.

“The Premier League is interesting. That does not mean I will go, and that does not mean I will refuse to go.”

Financially, it would be a massive coup for Arsenal considering the monetary rewards from the Europa League aren’t as great as they are in the Champions League.

If they’re able to lure Lacazette to the Emirates without the promise of Champions League football, then it would be a massive statement of intent from Wenger who will be looking to put a miserable campaign behind him.

The promise of first-team football is also a priority for him, and it’s something all three Premier League clubs could potentially promise, depending on what the future holds for Alexis Sanchez in North London.

Arsenal fans are always begging the board to sign top quality players, and if Lacazette isn’t closing the door on them then they should act upon that quickly, before his interest in playing for Atletico becomes his priority.

Would Arsenal be able to compete with other clubs to sign Alexandre Lacazette? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms