GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Jinder Mahal.

Jinder Mahal reflects on critique from Triple H

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jinder Mahal may be the most surprising WWE champion in recent memory, but The Maharaja is intensely focused on making the most of his opportunity on SmackDown Live. 

Once let go from the WWE, Mahal has come a long ways from his first run with the company when he was in his early-20's. Now, the 30-year-old is savoring the opportunity to be at the top of the company while uplifting a huge wrestling fanbase in India.

The WWE is putting its faith in Mahal to hold down the top of SmackDown Live and pay-per-views, and Jinder is focused on proving he's more than a one-and-done superstar. He's worked had to transform his athleticism and become a stronger in-ring worker. 

Article continues below

That wasn't always the case, as Triple H pointed out in April that Mahal simply wasn't ready for the top wrestling promotion in the world during his first run.

“Jinder is a guy who has always worked extremely hard. He trains hard; he’s very intense about what he wants with his career; he’s very thoughtful. That’s the same with Drew. That opportunity came for them when you’re too young and not ready for it and a little immature to it," Helmsley said.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Watch: Jeff Hardy's insane flip off steel cage at WWE Extreme Rules

Watch: Jeff Hardy's insane flip off steel cage at WWE Extreme Rules

Pepe has found himself a new club - and it’s a superb move for him [Marca]

Pepe has found himself a new club - and it’s a superb move for him [Marca]

"I had a conversation where I told them, ‘We’re not going to be able to do more with you here. Go other places, learn more in your career, mature and think about the business in a different way," HHH said. 

Mahal was asked about The Game's remarks in a recent conference call and had this to say about the critique, as transcribed by Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc.

"Yeah, that's true. When I came to WWE - I got signed when I was 23. When I was on SmackDown roster, the main roster, I was 24. I wasn't ready for those responsibilities. I wasn't - I wasn't seasoned enough as a wrestler, as an in - ring performer.

"But now that I'm 30 - you know, I still haven't even hit my prime yet. I'm still getting better (with) every match. I'm still coming back every week in better shape," Mahal said.

"I truly believe that I will be one of the all time greats. And yes, Triple H did mention the fact that - he mentioned that me and Drew, we both were just a couple of kids trying to make it before. But, you know, now we're grown men. Now we're mature outside of the ring, and in everything."

Jinder's on to bigger and better things nowadays, with a major title defense against Randy Orton at Money in the Bank. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE Smackdown
Triple H
WWE
Triple H

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Watch: Jeff Hardy's insane flip off steel cage at WWE Extreme Rules

Watch: Jeff Hardy's insane flip off steel cage at WWE Extreme Rules

Pepe has found himself a new club - and it’s a superb move for him [Marca]

Pepe has found himself a new club - and it’s a superb move for him [Marca]

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

WWE fans furious that one Superstar lost at Extreme Rules last night

WWE fans furious that one Superstar lost at Extreme Rules last night

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again