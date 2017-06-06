GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Samoa Joe clearly isn't afraid of the wrath of Lesnar (©Twitter @TheFansPodcast).

Watch: Samoa Joe attacks Paul Heyman on RAW

Samoa Joe is the number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship and has a date with destiny at the Great Balls of Fire PPV when he will take on Brock Lesnar.

Joe earned the right to challenge for the title when he won the Fatal 5-way match at Extreme Rules on Sunday night and already, his feud with Lesnar has gone to places fans haven't seen before.

Attacking an advocate

24 hours after his win at Extreme Rules, Joe came to the ring on Monday Night RAW and addressed his upcoming title match against the Beast.

Joe would actually go on to admit his high level of envy towards the life and reputation that Lesnar has.

This would draw Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman to the ring and what would happen between the two was unlike any segment seen within the WWE for quite some time.

Heyman would end the segment in the Coquina Clutch at the hands of the Samoan Submission Machine in what was clearly a direct message sent towards Lesnar.

Heyman was left laying in the ring and Joe was ushered away by officials the heated exchange of words got physical - something that Heyman is normally a master at avoiding.

The Advocate couldn't escape this time and the conversation between the two was fascinating to watch, but the conclusion gave fans a real sense of what is to come when Lesnar finally returns to RAW.

Following his attack on Heyman, Joe was confronted by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle who was less than pleased that he had attacked Heyman.

Angle would book Joe in a match against Seth Rollins for later in the night as a way of punishing him for his actions.

Joe and Rollins would go one on one later in the show with the clash ending badly for the architect.

Return of the Beast

The altercation between Heyman and Joe would result in the Advocate receiving a phone call from the Beast Incarnate himself.

Lesnar would call Heyman whilst he was in the trainer's room and even though fans only heard one side of the conversation, the point was well made - Brock Lesnar will be on RAW next week.

The return of the Beast will bring with it a face to face altercation with his new number one contender and a collision between the two heavyweights.

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

