Following Extreme Rules, it was time for the Cruiserweight Champion Neville to find himself a new challenger.

Neville's win over Austin Aries at Extreme Rules was his third at three consecutive PPVs so it was about time that the King of the Cruiserweights embraced a new challenger.

Allies turned enemies

During his feud with Aries, Neville became allies with the first ever Cruiserweight Champion TJP.

TJP helped the King of the Cruiserweights as he believed that when his feud with Aries was done, he would receive a chance at the title.

Perkins came to RAW on Monday night with every intention of cashing in on that opportunity - much to the displeasure of Neville.

The two met backstage where TJP informed Neville that he wanted his title shot and the Champion promised he would speak to Kurt Angle about the match if Perkins could defeat Mustafa Ali on RAW.



Perkins would hold up his end of the deal and overcome Ali on RAW, but that was when Neville would reveal some potentially upsetting news.

He told Perkins that Angle wouldn't make the title match - causing Perkins to become angry and claim that they will go and speak with the RAW General Manager together.

That was when Neville snapped and attacked Perkins from behind on the stage in front of the live RAW crowd.

He would savagely beat Perkins and eventually grant his wish for a title match on Tuesday night on 205 Live.

The Cruiserweight title will now be on the line on Tuesday night in a match which brings together two of the top names in the Cruiserweight Division.

ONE NAME MISSING

Despite the big issues that Neville was forced to deal with on Monday night, there was one that wasn't a factor.

His former challenger Austin Aries was not present on RAW and there was barely even a mention to his name.

This could be to do with the fact that Aries himself tweeted following his loss at Extreme Rules that now is a time for re-evaluation and reflection.

Possibly signalling that Aries could be about to turn heel, Double A made his point very clear and his absence could easily lead to something else.

