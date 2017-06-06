Not since the night after WrestleMania 33 has the Universal Championship or the Champion Brock Lesnar appeared on RAW.

Until Sunday, Lesnar was kept away from the show ever since the night he won the belt from Goldberg in Orlando.

The Beast returns

However Extreme Rules on Sunday named a new number one contender for his Championship and confirmed that the Beast will take on Samoa Joe at the Great Balls of Fire event in July.

That event is five weeks away and in that time we can expect to see a very intense rivalry unfold between Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar.

Joe sent the first shot by attacking Lesnar's advocate on RAW on Monday, but a backstage conversation has now opened the door to Lesnar's return.

It would be confirmed later on in the show that Lesnar will in fact be at RAW next week with every intention of confronting Samoa Joe.

Claiming that it is time to unleash the Beast is an ominous statement from Heyman, but Lesnar on RAW could be just that for the entire RAW roster.

Joe sends a message

24 hours removed form earning the right to challenge Lesnar, Joe appeared on RAW and addressed the Champion.

Claiming to be envious of the life, title and reputation that Lesnar has, Joe heaped a lot of praise onto Lesnar - despite making it clear that he doesn't fear him.

His words would draw out the advocate for Lesnar who had some choice words for Joe himself.

That would be one step too far for Heyman though who would - despite shaking hands with Joe, not leave the ring unscathed.

Joe took some of his anger out on Heyman and sent him back to Lesnar with a fairly stern message for the Beast.

Great Balls of Fire has been blessed with arguably the biggest main event since WrestleMania and with four more weeks until the show, what could be set to unfold could be a very physical contest.

