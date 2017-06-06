Robert Horry is a seven-time NBA champion who has been relatively quiet in his life after basketball.

Therefore, when he showed up on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Monday, no one expected him to come up with what might be the hottest sports take of the week.

When discussing how his Houston Rockets title teams could have taken down the Chicago Bulls, even with Michael Jordan, Horry noted that the Bulls were unable to defend Hakeem Olajuwon. But it’s what he said at the end of his explanation that set the social media world on fire:

"They had nobody that could guard Dream (Olajuwon's nickname)," Horry said. "They had nobody that could guard Dream. I'm gonna say that twice because Dream was just that dominant. When we played San Antonio one time, Tim [Duncan] was killing me on the block, and [then-Lakers coach] Phil [Jackson] refused to double-team Tim to get the ball out of his hands. And Dream is 20 times better than Tim Duncan.”

Olajuwon is “20 times better” than Tim Duncan, according to Horry, who played with Duncan in San Antonio for the last five seasons of his career from 2003 to 2008.

But, he wasn’t done. He had an explanation for his bold claim:

"I played with both. I know the work ethic of both. I've seen it live" Horry said. "I've seen these two guys in the gym. I know what Dream brought to practice and I know what Tim brought to practice. I know Tim brought work ethic to practice, but to be a superstar you need to go to the extra level -- not saying Tim's not a superstar, but I'm saying what Dream brought to the game was amazing, and I don't think people understand how good Olajuwon was.”

You can watch the clip below:

He even posed a situational question to the panel:

"I always tell people, you judge a player on what they cannot do. Who would you want at the free throw line at the end of the game, Dream or Tim Duncan? You gonna go with 85 percent or you gonna go with 70 percent from the free throw line? ... You don't want Tim on the free throw line at the end of the game if you're down. You do not want him on the free throw line,” Horry offered.

For the record, Olajuwon shot 71 percent from the line for his career, while Duncan shot 70 percent.

Therefore, the “20 times better” claim is a bit farfetched. Since Horry played alongside Duncan for half a decade with the Spurs, you have to wonder if the two men had a beef with one another after these comments.