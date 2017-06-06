Known as one of the best, if not the best, players in modern tennis history, Rafael Nadal continues to impress even at the age of 31 as evident by his ongoing dominant performances in this year's French Open.

The Spaniard has managed to breeze past his four opponents at Roland Garros, setting up a quarter-final tie with compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta.

Having navigated through the first four stages of the competition without dropping a single set, the man from Mallorca will be looking to add a 10th French Open title to his already glittering trophy cabinet.

If he does manage to achieve that feat, Nadal will become the first tennis player to ever win a single Grand Slam on 10 separate occasions.

Such is the dominance and superiority the veteran has experienced over the years boasting a record of 76 wins and just 2 losses, an astonishing record.

His only two losses in the tournament came against Robin Soderling (2009) and Novak Djokovic (2015), both prior to the semi-final stage.

The left-handed tennis player has won every single French Open from 2005 to 2014, barring the one in 2009 as highlighted above, and clearly is the undisputed King of Clay by a long margin.

Roger Federer, who is considered the greatest tennis player of all time, has never managed to defeat Nadal in the competition having faced his arch-rival in the finals of the event on four occasions.

The nine-time Roland Garros winner has set yet another record at this tournament by reaching the quarter-final stage for the 11th time, a record he shares with his Swiss rival and one that could be matched by Djokovic if he defeats Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the round of 16.

As per the seedings of the ongoing French Open, Nadal is set to face Djokovic in the semis and will be eager to gain revenge for his loss to the Serbian in 2015, provided the two make it to the last four stage.

