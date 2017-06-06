GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Liverpool release a limited edition kit for their 125th anniversary

Liverpool Football Club has recently turned 125 and the Merseysiders are doing their best to commemorate their special birthday.

They designed a new crest to celebrate their anniversary and now, they’ve brought out a new kit.

While Liverpool have already revealed their new strips for next season, the club have now released a limited edition kit for their 125th birthday.

The senior side won’t be wearing it but 1,892 fans will get their chance to try it on.

With the club being established in 1892, they will release that many kits with each one going for £100.

Blue!?

And you’ll immediately notice that it features some blue - the colour of Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton.

However, there’s method to the madness.

Liverpool actually wore blue back in 1892, when they had a disagreement with Everton, and ended up wearing that colour for their first four years.

But in 1896, Liverpool switched to their famous red shirt.

Honour for Henderson

Talking about Liverpool’s limited edition kit - which takes on the same design as Liverpool green and white away kit - Jordan Henderson admitted it was an honour to captain the club during such a special year.

“It is an honour to be captain of Liverpool FC as it celebrates its 125 anniversary," he said.

“When you play at Anfield, you are aware of the history that surrounds the Club and what it means to the fans both in Liverpool and around the world.

“This special edition kit is a fitting tribute to celebrate the clubs 125 anniversary and one that I am sure it will be really popular with the fans.” 

Liverpool v Middlesbrough - Premier League

General manager of New Balance Football, Richard Wright, said: “This is a really special anniversary for the club, and our team wanted to create a special shirt to mark this moment.

“The New Balance design team has taken the design inspiration of the 1892 kit whilst incorporating modern techniques and the latest in New Balance kit technology.

“We think the fans will love this shirt and will see it as a fitting way to celebrate such an important landmark for the club.”

Jordan Henderson
Philippe Coutinho
Football

