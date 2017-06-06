GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Modric.

Luka Modric reveals the tactic Real Madrid used to beat Juventus in Champions League final

Heading into the Champions League final, the question was whether Real Madrid would be able to break down Juventus’ incredible defensive unit.

The Old Lady had only conceded three goals en route to the final in Cardiff and even Cristiano Ronaldo must have been wondering how Los Blancos were going to find a way past Gianluigi Buffon and co.

But Ronaldo need not have worried because Madrid had a plan.

Zinedine Zidane had played close attention to the way Dani Alves, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Alex Sandro operated as a unit and had identified a weakness.

And it was a tactic that they capitalised on to perfection - running out 4-1 winners - as Luka Modric explains.

Modric reveals Madrid's tactic

“Juventus' defence is great when it comes to crosses, but not so on low return passes,” he said.

“That is what we worked on and that is how we scored three of our goals in the final. Congratulations to the coach for that detail, which was the key in the final.”

Take a look at Madrid’s goals and you can see what Modric means.

Juventus will probably be wishing that Modric hadn’t given away their biggest weakness, though.

Ahead of next season, every club in Europe now knows exactly how to get the better of Juventus’ stubborn defence. Of course, you also need a forward of Cristiano Ronaldo's ability to score whenever he gets half a yard of space.

Modric praises Zidane

While Modric paid tribute to Zidane for highlighting Juve's weakness ahead of the game, the midfielder also explained what his manager said to the players at half-time.

"If he (Zidane) can see something that we can do on the pitch, he tells us, and we are trying to do it in our best way," he said.

FBL-EUR-C1-REALMADRID-PRESSER

"He said at half time that we needed to be more aggressive, to not allow Juve to keep the ball easily like they did in first half after our goal. We dropped back too much and it was not good for us, and the second half he changed this. It was crucial for our performance in the second half."

Topics:
La Liga
Luka Modric
Gareth Bale
Toni Kroos
Juventus
Karim Benzema
Zinedine Zidane
Iker Casillas
Serie A
