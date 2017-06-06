GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Kei Nishikori.

Kei Nishikori reacts hilariously to question about previous match with Andy Murray

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Beating Andy Murray in a Grand Slam quarter-final is something that you should remember for the rest of your career, if not the rest of your life.

Well, for Japanese star Kei Nishikori, his victory over the Brit at the US Open last September has already escaped his memory.

The world number nine was asked by a British journalist what he remembered from his US Open match last September; Kei beat Murray in five sets 1-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5. 

Article continues below

Instead of a trip down memory lane, reliving what is surely one of his best victories, he tells the reporter: “Um, um… actually, I’m very bad with the memories.”

This brought a round of laughter from the press conference, and even more so when he added: “I don’t even know if I won or not… I won? Ah OK.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Kenny Omega names the dream match he needs with WWE superstar

Kenny Omega names the dream match he needs with WWE superstar

Jinder Mahal responds to Triple H's early-career criticisms

Jinder Mahal responds to Triple H's early-career criticisms

Jose Mourinho reveals the bizarre reason he won’t be involved in transfers this summer

Jose Mourinho reveals the bizarre reason he won’t be involved in transfers this summer

His matter of fact reaction and supposed genuine response has endeared him to the press and the fans' hearts alike.

Twitter’s @doublefault28 posted the video of the exchange to which one user said: "Love Kei.”

Another made a mock-up poster of psychological thriller, Memento with Kei headlining. The powers of Photoshop.

He is now set to face Andy Murray in a re-match of their US Open quarter-final at Roland Garros.

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-MEN

Nishikori fought back to beat Fernando Verdasco in the round-of-16.

Booking his place alongside Andy Murray in the Roland Garros quarter-final was almost unthinkable for the Japanese star, who lost an embarrassing first set to Fernando Verdasco 0-6, scoring only 13 points in the opening six games. 

“I lost my mind in the first set,” he said. “After 6-0 down I knew I had to change something.”

And change he did, as he won the next three sets 6-4, 6-4, and 6-0, the final one in 22 minutes.

You can watch Nishikori's press conference blooper in the video below.

Murray did get the better of Nishikori at the World Tour Finals in London

Despite Kei Nishikori winning in the US Open against Andy Murray, the world number one did beat Nishikori in last November’s World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London. 

After losing the first set tie-break 9-11, Murray won straight sets 6-4 and 6-4 to progress to the semi-finals and face Stan Wawrinka.

Interestingly, it was recorded as the longest match at the event since it moved to the O2 in 2009.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Rafael Nadal
Maria Sharapova
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Roger Federer
French Open

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Kenny Omega names the dream match he needs with WWE superstar

Kenny Omega names the dream match he needs with WWE superstar

Jinder Mahal responds to Triple H's early-career criticisms

Jinder Mahal responds to Triple H's early-career criticisms

Jose Mourinho reveals the bizarre reason he won’t be involved in transfers this summer

Jose Mourinho reveals the bizarre reason he won’t be involved in transfers this summer

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

WWE's 3 biggest mistakes at Extreme Rules

WWE's 3 biggest mistakes at Extreme Rules

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again