Jurgen Klopp looks to be edging closer to making an early impact in the summer transfer window by securing a big-money move for Southampton centre-half, Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman’s consistently impressive performances have resulted in some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs showing an interest, and it speaks volumes when they’re still pursuing him even though he spent the last four months of the league on the injury table.

Last week, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City looked to be leading the chase for the Saints’ skipper when they were ready to pay up £50 million and offer Van Dijk wages of £200,000 per week.

With Chelsea also interested, reports this week claimed that the player has chosen Liverpool as his next destination with the 25-year-old's potential £60 million price tag not only shattering The Reds’ record, but it will be a world record sum for a defender.

While negotiations can always take a sour turn, it seems as if the German isn’t taking any chances and won't allow anybody else to swoop in on his top target, as the Telegraph is claiming he could look to take advantage of Southampton’s needs for a new centre back.

Losing Jose Fonte to West Ham earlier this year was a blow, but to lose both him and Van Dijk in 2017 would mean they need big reinforcements and the source is claiming that the Anfield outfit will investigate whether they could do a player-plus-cash deal, and the player they have in mind is Mamadou Sakho.

Despite enjoying a wonderful spell with Crystal Palace during the second-half of the Premier League season, he’s still out of favour and he doesn’t feature in Klopp’s plans moving forward, so offloading him seems to be the only option.

He’d certainly draw a lot of interest, but Southampton have shown an interest in Sakho before, but were put off by the £30 million price tag and a move never materialised.

Now, the Claude Puel’s men could benefit greatly as they’re already resigned to losing Van Dijk and if there are clubs ready to pay them what they want, there’s nothing they can do and will probably have to spend a big chunk of that on a replacement.

However, rather than earning £60 million from the deal, they can still earn a significant amount as well as bringing in someone who can ease their defensive woes.

Would this be a fair deal for both clubs? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

