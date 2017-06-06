GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

In partnership with Golfing World Golfing World

Golf

Phil Mickelson is set to miss this year's US Open for daughter's graduation.

Phil Mickelson likely to miss US Open due to surprise decision

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Phil Mickelson’s chance to win the only Major championship yet to make his honour list may be swept aside if he chooses to put family over the sport.

The five-time Major winner, who has won the Masters three times and The Open Championship and PGA Championships once too, has indicated that instead of gracing the tee on June 15 at Erin Hills, Wisconsin for the US Open, he will be attending his daughter Amanda’s high school graduation in California.

Mickelson told the New York Times recently: “As I look back on life, this is a moment I’ll always cherish and be glad I was present.”

Article continues below

Although this is just a possibility at the moment since the tournament officials haven’t received an official withdrawal yet, Mickelson is almost certain to leave the US Open to others this year.

He did add: “It doesn’t look good for me playing but I am really excited about this moment in our family’s life.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Jinder Mahal responds to Triple H's early-career criticisms

Jinder Mahal responds to Triple H's early-career criticisms

Watch: Samoa Joe cuts an intense promo on Brock Lesnar after Extreme Rules

Watch: Samoa Joe cuts an intense promo on Brock Lesnar after Extreme Rules

Liverpool have released a very rare kit for this season - and it costs £100

Liverpool have released a very rare kit for this season - and it costs £100

Mickelson's US Open history

In 2006, Mickelson was on the verge of making history.

He would’ve joined Tiger Woods and Ben Hogan in winning a third consecutive Majors, but instead, showed an error of judgement and attempted a par shot on the 18th hole, which saw him end in a difficult spot and finish on a double bogey.

He’d been joint leader going into the final hole, but his rash display cost him glory and gave Geoff Ogilvy the chance to put his name in the record books at the first Australian to win the tournament in 25 years.

The Memorial Tournament Presented By Nationwide - Round Two

In 2013, it was a similar story as Mickelson led the pack at one under going into the final round.

But, his nightmares at the US Open continued as he again dropped two double-bogeys in the opening five holes to put him in trouble.

Despite a beautiful eagle on the 10th, he took another bogey on the 13th and 15th and the pressure kept coming from the eventual winner Justin Rose until Mickelson succumbed to another bogey on the 18th.

Six-time runner up and could his chance be gone?

The Memorial Tournament Presented By Nationwide - Round One

Mickelson only needs the US Open to join an elite club.

If he ever does win the tournament, he’ll be only the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam.

Making his first appearance in the competition in 1990, in which he finished tied 29th, Mickelson has finished runner up six times, in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013.

Soon to be 47-years-old, it leaves many wondering how many more chances he’ll have to compete for the final missing piece in his puzzle.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tiger Woods
US Open Golf
Phil Mickleson
Ryder Cup
PGA Tour
Golf
PGA Championships
Rory McIlroy

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Jinder Mahal responds to Triple H's early-career criticisms

Jinder Mahal responds to Triple H's early-career criticisms

Watch: Samoa Joe cuts an intense promo on Brock Lesnar after Extreme Rules

Watch: Samoa Joe cuts an intense promo on Brock Lesnar after Extreme Rules

Liverpool have released a very rare kit for this season - and it costs £100

Liverpool have released a very rare kit for this season - and it costs £100

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

WWE's 3 biggest mistakes at Extreme Rules

WWE's 3 biggest mistakes at Extreme Rules

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again