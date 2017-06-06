Phil Mickelson’s chance to win the only Major championship yet to make his honour list may be swept aside if he chooses to put family over the sport.

The five-time Major winner, who has won the Masters three times and The Open Championship and PGA Championships once too, has indicated that instead of gracing the tee on June 15 at Erin Hills, Wisconsin for the US Open, he will be attending his daughter Amanda’s high school graduation in California.

Mickelson told the New York Times recently: “As I look back on life, this is a moment I’ll always cherish and be glad I was present.”

Although this is just a possibility at the moment since the tournament officials haven’t received an official withdrawal yet, Mickelson is almost certain to leave the US Open to others this year.

He did add: “It doesn’t look good for me playing but I am really excited about this moment in our family’s life.”

Mickelson's US Open history

In 2006, Mickelson was on the verge of making history.

He would’ve joined Tiger Woods and Ben Hogan in winning a third consecutive Majors, but instead, showed an error of judgement and attempted a par shot on the 18th hole, which saw him end in a difficult spot and finish on a double bogey.

He’d been joint leader going into the final hole, but his rash display cost him glory and gave Geoff Ogilvy the chance to put his name in the record books at the first Australian to win the tournament in 25 years.

In 2013, it was a similar story as Mickelson led the pack at one under going into the final round.

But, his nightmares at the US Open continued as he again dropped two double-bogeys in the opening five holes to put him in trouble.

Despite a beautiful eagle on the 10th, he took another bogey on the 13th and 15th and the pressure kept coming from the eventual winner Justin Rose until Mickelson succumbed to another bogey on the 18th.

Six-time runner up and could his chance be gone?

Mickelson only needs the US Open to join an elite club.

If he ever does win the tournament, he’ll be only the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam.

Making his first appearance in the competition in 1990, in which he finished tied 29th, Mickelson has finished runner up six times, in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2013.

Soon to be 47-years-old, it leaves many wondering how many more chances he’ll have to compete for the final missing piece in his puzzle.

