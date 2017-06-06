GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

.

Pepe reveals why contract talks with Real Madrid broke down

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Despite Real Madrid's successful end to 2016/17, Pepe had a much more frustrating finish to the season.

The Portuguese centre-back was plagued by injuries throughout the campaign and missed the final two months with fractured ribs as Zinedine Zidane's men won La Liga and the Champions League.

And now Pepe has revealed he will be leaving the Bernabeu when his contract expires this summer.

Article continues below

The 34-year-old has spent 10 seasons at Los Blancos and made over 300 appearances but the two parties appear to have fallen out quite dramatically during talks over extending his current deal.

In an interview with El Partidazo on Cadena COPE, Pepe announced he would be ending his association with the European champions and is 'annoyed' how discussions played out.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Jinder Mahal responds to Triple H's early-career criticisms

Jinder Mahal responds to Triple H's early-career criticisms

Watch: Samoa Joe cuts an intense promo on Brock Lesnar after Extreme Rules

Watch: Samoa Joe cuts an intense promo on Brock Lesnar after Extreme Rules

Liverpool have released a very rare kit for this season - and it costs £100

Liverpool have released a very rare kit for this season - and it costs £100

“Madrid didn’t offer me two years,” Pepe said, as per Sport.

“They just offered me one year, so it’s clear that I’m not going to continue with Real Madrid. There are ways of talking and negotiating but the club hasn't acted correctly. That’s annoyed me.

“So I am not going to continue with the club. An era has come to an end and a new one will begin. In fact, I’ve already started the move. Most of my things are in Portugal and I just have my house in Madrid.”

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Now his future has been decided, the Portuguese international was able to speak more freely regarding his feelings about the club and hit out at how they reacted to his tax dispute.

He added: “The club didn’t defend me with the tax office issue. You know I have everything up to date but did you see the club defend me?”

However, arguably the most surprising part of the interview came when Pepe was asked who had been the best coach he worked with at Madrid.

FBL-EUR-C1-REALMADRID-PRESSER

Despite being one of the most unsuccessful Los Blancos managers in recent times, remarkably, Rafael Benitez made quite the impression on the out-going Pepe.

“[I] really liked the sincerity of [Rafa] Benitez," he continued.

"I identified a lot with him, even though he didn’t play me at the beginnings.

“Zidane and Benitez are completely different people. I like [Benitez's] way of working. There are some who are enlightened, they may win or lose... but I believe in the work.”

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

Pepe, who joined Real from Porto in 2007, has been heavily linked with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain but admitted he has also received plenty of offers from England too.

He leaves the club having won three La Ligas, two Copas del Rey, three Champions Leagues and two Club World Cups.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Zinedine Zidane
Football
Pepe

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Jinder Mahal responds to Triple H's early-career criticisms

Jinder Mahal responds to Triple H's early-career criticisms

Watch: Samoa Joe cuts an intense promo on Brock Lesnar after Extreme Rules

Watch: Samoa Joe cuts an intense promo on Brock Lesnar after Extreme Rules

Liverpool have released a very rare kit for this season - and it costs £100

Liverpool have released a very rare kit for this season - and it costs £100

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

WWE's 3 biggest mistakes at Extreme Rules

WWE's 3 biggest mistakes at Extreme Rules

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again