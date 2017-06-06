Boxing legend Lennox Lewis has told the world that Anthony Joshua will only really be considered as a true world champion if he leaves the UK to box around the world.

Anthony Joshua, also known as AJ, beat Wladimir Klitschko in April this year at Wembley Stadium in which the undefeated Briton knocked the Ukrainian to the mat in the fifth round, before the compliment was returned in the sixth.

But, Joshua regrouped and in the 11th round put Klitschko down to the canvas twice, with a notable right uppercut to claim the WBA and IBO titles and retain his IBF belt.

Since then, camp Joshua has been quiet as he likely prepares for his next challenge, which could either be against Kubrat Pulev, his mandatory opponent for the IBF title or a rematch with Klitschko.

However, after latest updates from Eddie Hearn, it looks like a rematch is on the cards next for Joshua.

So far in his career, Joshua has won all 19 of his heavyweight fights and remains undefeated, but that isn't enough to be considered a true champ, according to Lewis.

The former boxer thinks global domination will make Joshua a true world champ.

Lewis won three world titles in his career and arguably had his career defining moment against Evander Holyfield in 1999 when he became undisputed heavyweight champion.

But, he did not spend all his time boxing in the UK. Lewis went across the globe to Canada and America and even South Africa to keep his status at the top.

Now, he believes Anthony Joshua should follow in his footsteps to become a true world champion.

He said: “For me, I believe that if you’re a world champion, you should fight around the world – it builds you as a fighter and a person.

“You can have a good following in Britain, but then you go to America, and no one knows you. So you have to build a following there too.

“It’s important to fight in other places. It’s a historic thing. Muhammad Ali fought in Africa, so my aim was always to fight in Africa too, which I did."

He told press that when he began in America, he was booed because he was unknown and the fans thought he was a Brit outsider coming over to their country. But when he started winning there, they accepted him as a good fighter.

“Now, anywhere and everywhere I go, I still get fans coming up to me.

“In the beginning, when I started boxing over in America, I used to get booed because I was the Brit coming over to their country.

“But when I won over there, they said ‘fine, he’s an OK Brit! He boxes well’. They accepted me as a good fighter.”

Jimmy Wilde is considered to be the best British boxer of all time, but Lennox Lewis has been ranked number one amongst living fighters by a boxing experts’ poll.

“It’s a great honour to be considered as the best living British fighter of all time.”

Anthony Joshua will be looking to build on his career, but he's got plenty of time to think about world domination.

Sure he’s a great fighter, but he needs to fight some of the best fighters boxing in this country first before he can attempt to take on world on foreign soil.

Fights against Pulev, Detonay Wilder, and Klitschko would definitely give him a better idea if he is ready.

