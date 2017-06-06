Fernando Torres is in ‘advanced talks’ with surprise club

Despite Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban, it’s possible that Fernando Torres has already played his final game for the club he loves so dearly.

The Spaniard is yet to receive a new contract offer from Atletico, despite the fact he scored a reasonable 10 goals in 45 (mostly cameo) appearances this season. His current deal expires at the end of this month.

Diego Simeone may decide it’s in the best interests of Atleti to offload the fan favourite with Antoine Griezmann now staying at the club and Luciano Vietto returning from his loan at Sevilla.

Simeone, of course, also has Kevin Gameiro and Angel Correa at his disposal.

The Argentine coach had hoped to bring in Alexandre Lacazette as a replacement for Griezmann; however, that the latter is now staying with the Rojiblancos means the club could afford to lose Torres.

There’s even speculation that Lacazette will sign for Atletico this summer and wait until January before he can make his first appearance for the Spanish club.

If this happens, Torres would subsequently find himself way down the pecking order at the club’s new Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Torres was linked with Cruz Azul at the weekend

It was reported over the weekend, by the Spanish newspaper Marca, that Torres would be offered a multi-million pound contract this week from the Cruz Azul.

Paco Jemez is the Mexican club’s current coach and he wants Torres to lead the line for his side next season.

A group of Club Azul representatives are scheduled to travel to Spain on Wednesday in an attempt to convince the the 33-year-old to join them.

But another club may have beaten them to his signature

However, it seems another Liga MX club may have beaten Club Azul to the punch.

According to ESPN, Torres is currently in ‘very advanced’ talks with Queretaro, and a deal could be struck as early as this week.

Two different sources have told ESPN that Torres would be handed a two-year contract worth $5 million a season.

It’s understood that Queretaro’s president Arturo Villanueva has been in negotiations with Torres for the past three weeks.

Queretaro once signed Ronaldinho

Queretaro, you might remember, are the club that stunned the world back in 2014 by successfully securing the services of Ronaldinho.

The Brazilian maestro spent a season with the Mexican outfit, scoring eight goals in 29 appearances.

Could Torres be about to follow in Ronaldinho’s footsteps?

Watch this space.

