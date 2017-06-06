GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Fernando Torres.

Fernando Torres is in ‘advanced talks’ with surprise club

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Despite Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban, it’s possible that Fernando Torres has already played his final game for the club he loves so dearly.

The Spaniard is yet to receive a new contract offer from Atletico, despite the fact he scored a reasonable 10 goals in 45 (mostly cameo) appearances this season. His current deal expires at the end of this month.

Diego Simeone may decide it’s in the best interests of Atleti to offload the fan favourite with Antoine Griezmann now staying at the club and Luciano Vietto returning from his loan at Sevilla.

Article continues below

Simeone, of course, also has Kevin Gameiro and Angel Correa at his disposal.

The Argentine coach had hoped to bring in Alexandre Lacazette as a replacement for Griezmann; however, that the latter is now staying with the Rojiblancos means the club could afford to lose Torres.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Jinder Mahal responds to Triple H's early-career criticisms

Jinder Mahal responds to Triple H's early-career criticisms

Watch: Samoa Joe cuts an intense promo on Brock Lesnar after Extreme Rules

Watch: Samoa Joe cuts an intense promo on Brock Lesnar after Extreme Rules

Liverpool have released a very rare kit for this season - and it costs £100

Liverpool have released a very rare kit for this season - and it costs £100

There’s even speculation that Lacazette will sign for Atletico this summer and wait until January before he can make his first appearance for the Spanish club.

If this happens, Torres would subsequently find himself way down the pecking order at the club’s new Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Club Atletico de Madrid v Athletic Club - La Liga

Torres was linked with Cruz Azul at the weekend

It was reported over the weekend, by the Spanish newspaper Marca, that Torres would be offered a multi-million pound contract this week from the Cruz Azul.

Paco Jemez is the Mexican club’s current coach and he wants Torres to lead the line for his side next season.

FBL-MEX-MORELIA-CRUZ AZUL

A group of Club Azul representatives are scheduled to travel to Spain on Wednesday in an attempt to convince the the 33-year-old to join them.

But another club may have beaten them to his signature

However, it seems another Liga MX club may have beaten Club Azul to the punch.

According to ESPN, Torres is currently in ‘very advanced’ talks with Queretaro, and a deal could be struck as early as this week.

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Two different sources have told ESPN that Torres would be handed a two-year contract worth $5 million a season.

It’s understood that Queretaro’s president Arturo Villanueva has been in negotiations with Torres for the past three weeks.

Queretaro once signed Ronaldinho

Queretaro, you might remember, are the club that stunned the world back in 2014 by successfully securing the services of Ronaldinho.

The Brazilian maestro spent a season with the Mexican outfit, scoring eight goals in 29 appearances.

FBL-MEXICO-RONALDINHO

Could Torres be about to follow in Ronaldinho’s footsteps?

Watch this space.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Fernando Torres
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Jinder Mahal responds to Triple H's early-career criticisms

Jinder Mahal responds to Triple H's early-career criticisms

Watch: Samoa Joe cuts an intense promo on Brock Lesnar after Extreme Rules

Watch: Samoa Joe cuts an intense promo on Brock Lesnar after Extreme Rules

Liverpool have released a very rare kit for this season - and it costs £100

Liverpool have released a very rare kit for this season - and it costs £100

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

WWE's 3 biggest mistakes at Extreme Rules

WWE's 3 biggest mistakes at Extreme Rules

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again