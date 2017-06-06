GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tony Adams casts a strange verdict on Mesut Ozil and Jack Wilshere

Arsene Wenger's immediate future might have been settled last week but we are still no closer to knowing if Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will still be Arsenal players next season.

While Sanchez's future has always been clouded in uncertainty, there had been plenty of reports suggesting Ozil was more likely to stay at the Emirates if Wenger's deal was also extended.

The German international had another season where he was under constant scrutiny for seemingly going missing in the big games.

It's true he has flattered to deceive on many a big occasion in a Gunners shirt but in the eyes of many supporters, letting him leave this summer would be a grave mistake.

Ex-Arsenal favourite Tony Adams appears to have taken a different stance on the matter, though, and doesn't think Wenger should have even signed the German international in the first place.

Adams, who recently guided Granada to relegation from La Liga, didn't see the point of buying Ozil when Jack Wilshere was already at the club.

“It was an insult to buy Mesut Ozil when we’ve got Jack Wilshere there, who is every bit as good,” Adams told Standard Sport.

“If I’d been Jack I’d have knocked on Arsene’s door and said ‘why the hell are you spending £40m on this player when I can do it just as well’.

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

“A lot of fans have questioned Ozil and his desire to win. When you’ve got a player and you’re giving them lots of money they have to contribute.”

If Adams' recent comments on Wenger hadn't irked Arsenal fans enough already, then this will surely be the final straw.

Wilshere spent last season on loan at Bournemouth but suffered a broken leg in April which cut his campaign short.

Unfortunately, that has been the story of Wilshere's career. Yes, he has always had exciting potential but to put him in the same bracket at Ozil is way off the mark.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

Like Ozil, Wilshere's contract at the Emirates expires in 12 months time.

Although Wenger has always been a fan, he will have to prove he can still contribute to secure a new deal.

Ozil, on the other hand, still has a tough decision to make and with no Champions League football on offer next season, Wenger knows it could be tough for the Gunners to retain their biggest stars.

Topics:
Tony Adams
Arsene Wenger
Football
Jack Wilshere

