Cristiano Ronaldo produced a Man of the Match performance during Saturday’s Champions League final between his Real Madrid side and Juventus at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The 32-year-old scored two goals, one either side of half-time, as Los Blancos recorded an impressive 4-1 victory over their Italian opponents.

And on hand to give Ronaldo his Man of the Match award after the game was his former boss at Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson.

Heart-warming footage of the pair embracing after the full-time whistle went viral on social media.

It’s clear that Ronaldo will always have a huge amount of respect for his old manager who helped mould him into the all-time great he’s developed into since leaving Old Trafford in 2009 - and the feeling is mutual.

What Fergie said when he handed Ronaldo MotM award

BT Sport have posted a video of Ferguson handing Ronaldo his Man of the Match award in the post-match press conference and the legendary Scot can be heard saying: “This is one of the best jobs I've had to do!"

Ronaldo didn’t react, but we’re sure he appreciated Ferguson’s kind words.

He then shook the 75-year-old’s hand before going their separate ways.

How Ferguson made Ronaldo cry at United

Life under Ferguson wasn’t always easy for Ronaldo, particularly during his early years at Old Trafford.

Back in November 2015, the Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague revealed how Ronaldo was once reduced to tears by the fiery United legend.

“Ronaldo would often forget his responsibilities,” Balague wrote, per the Telegraph. “During his inaugural season at the club, his manager was hard on him. In Ronaldo’s first match back on home soil since signing for United, a Champions League defeat against Benfica, he spent the game trying to prove why he was a Premier League player and had a bad day.

“In the dressing room, Ferguson could not contain himself: ‘Who do you think you are? Trying to play by yourself? You’ll never be a player if you do this!’

“Ronaldo began to cry. The other players left him be. ‘He needed to learn,’ said [Rio] Ferdinand. ‘That was a message from the team, not just from Ferguson: everyone thought he needed to learn.’

“After the telling-off and a few tears, the Portuguese’s reaction was the same as always: keep working in training to improve. Predictably, the group responded by winding him up. Quinton Fortune and Rio Ferdinand reminded him of the incident a few weeks later.

“‘He’s crying in the changing room again!’

“‘’F— off! What are you talking about?’

“‘Cry-baby, cry-baby!’

“Ferguson knew that after the stick, he had to apply the carrot. ‘Every now and again, the manager would ask him in front of the squad, ‘Why did you dribble rather than cross?’ recalled Alec Wylie. ‘Then when he’d finished his rant, he’d go and sit next to him to explain why he’d had a go at him.’

“Ferguson had never treated any other player with the same respect and affection as he did Ronaldo. The squad would make jokes about the special relationship with a mixture of laughter and envy: ‘He’s your dad; he’s your dad!’”

Ronaldo: Ferguson was a father figure to me

And Ronaldo has openly admitted that, for him, Ferguson was a father figure.

‘He’s a fantastic person. A human person,” Ronaldo told CNN International, per the Independent, in 2012. “He taught me many things. Like I said before, he’s like a father in football, because he taught me many things. I really miss him because I have a great relationship with him.”

