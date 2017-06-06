GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Romelu Lukaku has been told by his father which club he should join this summer

One major transfer we can expect this summer is Romelu Lukaku's inevitable departure from Everton.

The Belgian striker turned down a new contract with the Toffees just a few months ago and has reiterated his desire to be playing at the very highest level after narrowly missing out on the Premier League's Golden Boot.

Since then, Chelsea and Manchester United have been regularly linked with making a move for the 24-year-old.

Lukaku scored 25 league goals for Ronald Koeman's side last term - taking his overall tally in the Premier League to 85 - so you can understand why the division's top sides are interested in acquiring his services.

However, there is also the possibility a big club from abroad could jump the queue and poach him.

The race to secure his signature appears to be heating up very nicely too, with Bayern Munich reportedly the latest team to show some interest.

And according to the Manchester Evening News, Lukaku's father Roger has revealed his preference would be to see his son join the Bavarians.

Carlo Ancelotti is believed to be a long-term admirer of the Everton forward but with Robert Lewandowski still likely to be his first choice at the Allianz Arena, it remains to be seen whether the Italian will be prepared to meet £100m asking price for a backup striker.

Nevertheless, the news will still come as a blow to Chelsea and Man United supporters. Everyone knows how a father's advice can sway an opinion.

Fortunately, it doesn't look like we will have to wait too long to see if Lukaku has actually listened to his father's suggestion as he has already decided who he wants to play for.

"My agent knows what's going to happen," the Belgium international told Sky Sports.

"I know what I want to do, and whenever something happens, you guys will know."

This is one deal that could happen very quickly so keep your eyes peeled...

