Football

Ozil.

Mesut Ozil is open to joining his 'absolute favourite club'

Football News
This summer is probably one of the most important in many years for Arsenal Football Club.

Despite their FA Cup triumph, there were question marks surrounding the future of three of the club’s biggest assets heading into the break.

While Arsene Wenger will sign a two new-year contract and remain at the Emirates, there is still no news in regards to star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Both of their current deals expire at the end of next season and it seems they’re no closer to pledging their future to the club.

Sanchez is probably the biggest concern.

A host of top European clubs - including Bayern Munich and Manchester City - are keen to sign the Chilean this summer and the lure of Champions League football could tempt him to jump ship.

But what about Ozil?

Southampton v Arsenal - Premier League

The German seems more inclined to remain at the club but is still failing to publicly commit his future to north London.

Instead, the playmaker has failed to rule out a move to his “absolute favourite club.”

Ozil open to joining his "favourite" club

“Right now, I’m not thinking about it. But in football, you cannot rule out anything,” Ozil told Funke Media Group.

“My family would be very happy about a return. Schalke is my absolute favourite club, I’m still a big fan. After all, I grew up with Schalke.

“In terms of potential, Schalke is the number three for me in Germany after Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. They have wonderful fans and a great stadium. It is a pity that they are stuck in mediocrity. This fantastic club deserves more.”

Valencia's Vicente (R) fights for the ba

A return to Schalke would definitely be seen as a step down for Ozil this summer.

Die Knappen finished 10th in the Bundesliga table last season, meaning they will be without European football next season.

But with the Gunners without Champions League football themselves, would they really concern Ozil?

FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

Either way, it would be incredibly surprising to see Ozil return to his “absolute favourite club” in the coming months.

Maybe in a few years time but, right now, Ozil is far too good to be taking a step down in his career at the age of 28.

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Arsene Wenger
Thierry Henry
Bundesliga
Football
Jack Wilshere
Germany Football

