Boxing

Joshua fights back for 11th round KO against Klitschko .

Anthony Joshua receives career advice from Mike Tyson

Football News
24/7

Anthony Joshua's story is a remarkable one.

His life so far has been filled with many twists and turns of which many may not have bounced back from.

Joshua not only bounced back, he came back and rose to greatness becoming one of boxing's best.

Growing up on an estate on the outskirts of London, Joshua did not have the easiest upbringing and started a career as a bricklayer before encountering several problems with the law.

Seemingly, Joshua learned his lesson and is now a very focused professional athlete.

Focus is something that former boxing great Mike Tyson has stressed Anthony Joshua must practice religiously.

Tyson, with a not so dissimilar path as Anthony Joshua, knows all about problems away from the ring. Tyson grew up in a crime-ridden area of Brooklyn, New York and like Joshua, was in trouble with the law.

In fact, he was arrested many times as a youngster, and it was through crime that Tyson found a passion for boxing.

Mike Tyson's personal problems, however, did not stop when becoming a professional boxer. During his career, he had to deal with several difficult marriages as well as filing for bankruptcy, so Tyson knows all too well how easy it is to lose focus and states that the title of heavyweight title can be a "crown of thorns".

Dana Carvey And Jon Lovitz Comedy Residency At The Foundry Inside SLS Las Vegas

Tyson believes if Joshua maintains his focus, he can achieve great things.

"Joshua has the potential to do a lot of things," said Tyson, 50.

"He's got the look and throws a lot of hard punches. But there is so much pressure on him. I was in Dubai and there are big posters of him there."

Tyson was impressed, in particular, with Joshua's fight against Wladimir Klitschko.

The fight was an 11-round thriller. A strong start by Joshua was quashed by Klitschko's resilience, who for much of the fight, became the favourite, but an amazing late response from Joshua got him back into the fight and was followed by a knockout on the Ukrainian veteran.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

"The heavyweight championship will drive people crazy, you know that right? It's like a crown of thorns. Everyone wants to use you for something. It's like being the President of the United States.

"Joshua can't get the big head. He has to focus on fighting. When you start focusing on money, girls or whatever it is, it's going downhill. No religion, nothing, you can do those things when the fight is over. Let's see if he can handle that stuff.

Iron Mike added: "It's his time. I could be wrong, I'm not the gospel of boxing but he impressed me with Klitschko."

Tyson may not be the "gospel of boxing", but he does carry a strong reputation in the sport and words of praise and advice is something Anthony Joshua should listen to.

Topics:
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Boxing

