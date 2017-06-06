Arsenal make second world record bid for Kylian Mbappe - you won't believe the fee

We've seen plenty of big money spent in the Premier League in recent years, but rarely have the cheques been signed by Arsene Wenger.

But now, the pressure is on the Arsenal boss to invest in his squad after signing a new two-year deal.

The board have explicitly told him to spend this summer and it is believed that the Frenchman has up to £165 million at his disposal.

When you consider the fact that Arsenal did not qualify for the Champions League last season - for the first time in 20 years - it makes the war chest seem even more impressive.

The fact is Arsenal need some top quality additions after missing out on the top four and Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe seems to be the top name on the list.

The French forward was the subject of a £87 million bid from the Gunners, but the Principality rejected that. Since then, Real Madrid have been reported to make a £118 million offer that has yet to be answered.

However, according to L'Equipe via The Sun, Wenger is willing to go as high as £122 million with his next offer and appears absolutely determined to land the 18-year-old that has been hailed as the next Thierry Henry.

In fact, Wenger has been spotted in Nice with Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis in recent days just 13 miles away from Monaco. Could they be trying to tie up the deal in person?

Wenger has already admitted that he flew out to visit the youngster last summer in a bid to persuade him to move to the Emirates Stadium.

"The player would tell you that I was at his home last year to try to get him here," Wenger told beIN Sports (via George Bellshaw for the Metro). "He was at the end of [his] contract but Monaco managed to keep him and the decision was very, very tight.

"It would be hypocritical and a lie to say that we are not looking at him," he said to SFR Sport (via Lyall Thomas for Sky Sports). "But he's already in the bracket of clubs who are, perhaps, much better financed than us."

Arsenal's advantage in this race comes in the form of Wenger. He has a rich history of developing French youngsters, many of whom eventually move to play for the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Mbappe will actually play at Arsenal more or less every game, can the same be said for Madrid?

