GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Kylian Mbappe, Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal to make second world record bid for Kylian Mbappe - you won't believe the fee

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

We've seen plenty of big money spent in the Premier League in recent years, but rarely have the cheques been signed by Arsene Wenger.

But now, the pressure is on the Arsenal boss to invest in his squad after signing a new two-year deal.

The board have explicitly told him to spend this summer and it is believed that the Frenchman has up to £165 million at his disposal.

Article continues below

When you consider the fact that Arsenal did not qualify for the Champions League last season - for the first time in 20 years - it makes the war chest seem even more impressive.

The fact is Arsenal need some top quality additions after missing out on the top four and Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe seems to be the top name on the list.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Watch: Samoa Joe attacks Paul Heyman on RAW

Watch: Samoa Joe attacks Paul Heyman on RAW

Cruiserweight Championship match made for 205 Live

Cruiserweight Championship match made for 205 Live

Klopp wants to use one player as makeweight in Virgil van Dijk deal

Klopp wants to use one player as makeweight in Virgil van Dijk deal

The French forward was the subject of a £87 million bid from the Gunners, but the Principality rejected that. Since then, Real Madrid have been reported to make a £118 million offer that has yet to be answered.

However, according to L'Equipe via The Sun, Wenger is willing to go as high as £122 million with his next offer and appears absolutely determined to land the 18-year-old that has been hailed as the next Thierry Henry.

In fact, Wenger has been spotted in Nice with Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis in recent days just 13 miles away from Monaco. Could they be trying to tie up the deal in person?

Wenger has already admitted that he flew out to visit the youngster last summer in a bid to persuade him to move to the Emirates Stadium.

"The player would tell you that I was at his home last year to try to get him here," Wenger told beIN Sports (via George Bellshaw for the Metro). "He was at the end of [his] contract but Monaco managed to keep him and the decision was very, very tight.

"It would be hypocritical and a lie to say that we are not looking at him," he said to SFR Sport (via Lyall Thomas for Sky Sports). "But he's already in the bracket of clubs who are, perhaps, much better financed than us."

FBL-FRA-WC-2018-TRAINING

Arsenal's advantage in this race comes in the form of Wenger. He has a rich history of developing French youngsters, many of whom eventually move to play for the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Mbappe will actually play at Arsenal more or less every game, can the same be said for Madrid?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AS Monaco
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Watch: Samoa Joe attacks Paul Heyman on RAW

Watch: Samoa Joe attacks Paul Heyman on RAW

Cruiserweight Championship match made for 205 Live

Cruiserweight Championship match made for 205 Live

Klopp wants to use one player as makeweight in Virgil van Dijk deal

Klopp wants to use one player as makeweight in Virgil van Dijk deal

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

Brock Lesnar's WWE return confirmed on RAW

Brock Lesnar's WWE return confirmed on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again