You couldn’t blame Liverpool fans for getting excited on Monday after reports suggested that Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk had decided to join Liverpool - rejecting Manchester City and Chelsea in the process.

It was believed that all Liverpool needed to do now was to agree a fee with Southampton for the Dutchman - reported to be in the region of £60 million.

However, Liverpool’s excitement of Van Dijk joining the club have taken a major blow.

Numerous reports on Tuesday morning suggested that the Saints have now reported the Merseysiders for their pursuit of the highly-rated defender.

So why have Southampton contacted the Premier League to complain about Liverpool?

Why have Southampton reported Liverpool?

The South Coast club have accused them of an “illegal approach” of Van Dijk and are angry because they haven’t received any contact from Liverpool over the defender.

The local paper in Southampton, the Daily Echo, suggested that Saints bosses have been “infuriated” by the reports that Van Dijk had agreed to come to Anfield.

They believe that suggestions one of the reasons Van Dijk wants to join Liverpool was because of Jurgen Klopp’s involvement prove that an illegal approach has been made.

Quite what that means for Liverpool’s potential deal for Van Dijk remains to be seen but one thing is for sure, Southampton aren’t allowing him to leave without a fight.

And you can’t really blame them considering the Reds have a habit of signing their best players.

Rickie Lambert, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne and Sadio Mane have all moved from Southampton to Liverpool in recent years and they clearly don’t want Van Dijk to follow in their footsteps.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the first time Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in trouble for the way they conduct their transfers.

In April, they were slapped with a two-year sanction preventing them from signing Academy players from other English clubs after making an illegal approach to sign a 12-year-old from Stoke City.

