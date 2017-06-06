Had they not sacked David Moyes in April 2014, Manchester United probably would have signed Toni Kroos just a couple of months later.

“Toni Kroos was agreed to come in the summer,” Moyes himself revealed, per the Independent, in December 2016. “I had agreed it with Toni himself and his agent.”

However, Kroos opted against joining United when Moyes was sacked and replaced by the former Bayern Munich head coach Louis van Gaal, who’d left the Allianz Arena under a cloud three years earlier.

“I am expecting to play for Bayern Munich next season,” Kroos told Bild, per the Guardian, at the time. “There was a lot of speculation, but Manchester is and was not an issue. At this point in time I am fully focused on preparations for the 2014 Fifa World Cup.”

Kroos didn’t play for Bayern after the 2013-14 campaign had ended. Instead, the technically gifted midfielder completed a transfer to Real Madrid in July 2014 for a fee in the region of €30 million.

Ferdinand's tweet from 2014

A day before the signing was announced, former United defender Rio Ferdinand posted a tweet that now looks very accurate indeed.

“If Toni Kroos signs for Real Madrid they will win the league again & minimum semi's in CL....him alongside Modric though 😂🙈 #BallLenders.”

Rio was keen to remind us what he tweeted

Ferdinand brought his three-year-old tweet to his followers’ attention earlier today, posting: “2014 prediction on twitter.... @ToniKroos & @lm19official dominating! #BallLenders”

Ferdinand correctly predicted that the partnership between Kroos and Modric would be hugely effective and would enhance Madrid’s chances of winning silverware.

Kroos and Modric have finally won La Liga

However, both Kroos and Modric have only just landed their hands on their first La Liga winners’ medals.

Madrid hadn’t won the Spanish title since 2012 prior to this season, but they’ve dominated since Zinedine Zidane took over in January 2016.

As well as delivering the league title, Zidane has also become the first coach to successfully retain the European Cup in its current format following last weekend’s convincing 4-1 victory over Juventus in Cardiff.

