You can tell by Manchester City's early summer transfer business that boss Pep Guardiola is determined to sink his teeth into the club and make this team his own.

After enduring his first trophy-less season as a manager and only just scraping a place in the Premier League's top four, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is not messing around this summer.

City have already secured the signings of Bernardo Silva and goalkeeper Ederson for combined fees of around £100 million, but it appears as though Guardiola is far from done.

The blue half of Manchester has been credited with an interest in wonderkid Kylian Mbappe, but with Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero leading the line, the Monaco youngster can hardly be considered a priority.

Instead, the full-back slots are something that needs to be addressed at the Etihad Stadium, especially since the departures of Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy, and Bacary Sagna.

Tottenham's Kyle Walker and Monaco's Benjamin Mendy looked certain to fill the voids on the right and left side respectively, but now there is a new name in the mix, according to Sky Sports.

City were rumoured to be in the running to sign Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton, but reports suggest that his teammate, Ryan Bertrand, is the focus of their attention.

According to the report, Bertrand stands to double his current salary of £55,000-a-week but the fee for his services is unclear at the moment.

The reason City have decided to move forward with the England international is because of Monaco's insistence of a £40 million fee for Mendy.

Although Guardiola would love to convert City into Champions League contenders overnight, the Spaniard insists no matter what money they spend, it is a slow process.

"Money is not enough in football. To compete against them we need time - decades - to be there. The club was not playing in Europe for 30 years. Teams like Liverpool and Chelsea last season were at home this season [not in the Champions League].

"Before we were never there, now we are there for seven years. To achieve the next step the gap is shorter but it is more and more difficult.

"To compete against the big, big clubs in Europe - Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Atletico Madrid - Atletico made that step but even in that step they could not win the Champions League.

"For that, you need time. In the world, time does not exist. It is not allowed."

