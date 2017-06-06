GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rugby Union

Tana Umaga is now the coach of the Auckland Blues.

Auckland Blues coach Umaga thinks many will never forget 'spear tackle' on O'Driscoll

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

On Wednesday June 7, the British and Irish Lions will face Tana Umaga's Super Rugby side the Auckland Blues in their second Test of 10.

The Test follows a 13-7 win for the Lions against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians.

Ahead of the match, attention has been turned to coach Tana Umaga, who 12 years ago, alongside then-team mate Kevin Mealamu, participated in what many call a 'spear tackle' on Lions Brian O'Driscoll.

This is the motion of picking someone up by the legs and driving their head into the ground. It is an immensely dangerous and illegal tackle.

The RFU and fans were angered more at the time by a lack of retrospective punishment.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Watch: Samoa Joe attacks Paul Heyman on RAW

Watch: Samoa Joe attacks Paul Heyman on RAW

Cruiserweight Championship match made for 205 Live

Cruiserweight Championship match made for 205 Live

Klopp wants to use one player as makeweight in Virgil van Dijk deal

Klopp wants to use one player as makeweight in Virgil van Dijk deal

Furthermore, a lack of remorse in Umaga's autobiography fuelled a hatred from Lions fans.

Umaga calls O'Driscoll a cry baby for not getting over the tackle and complaining that he never received an apology.

The tackle and the nature of it, even 12 years on, puts a little bit of a dark cloud over the Lions tour as it apparent that the spear tackle incident is still fresh on many fans minds.

A photo combo shows British and Irish Li

But, the Auckland Blues coach, in an attempt to shift the focus back on to the clash on Wednesday, claimed: "If people haven't put it behind them, they never will."

You can see the controversial incident in the video below.

As you can tell, O'Driscoll was a very lucky man to walk away with just a dislocated shoulder, and not a broken neck.

Despite the fact that nobody can condone the spear tackle in any situation, Umaga has made it clear that the focus should be on the match itself and not a controversial tackle that happened a long time ago.

He added: "It's not about that time right now."

Super Rugby Rd 15 - Blues v Reds

Umaga's focus, as the Lions' should be, is on Wednesday's clash, although, hopefully we never see a repeat of the spear tackle ever again.

Ahead of the clash on Wednesday, the Blues will present a special type of haka which Umaga believes symbolises all the different cultures that have come together in the Auckland Blues squad.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Rugby
Six Nations
Wales Rugby
British & Irish Lions
Ireland Rugby
Brian O'Driscoll
New Zeland Rugby
IRB Rugby World Cup
Rugby Union
Scotland Rugby

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Watch: Samoa Joe attacks Paul Heyman on RAW

Watch: Samoa Joe attacks Paul Heyman on RAW

Cruiserweight Championship match made for 205 Live

Cruiserweight Championship match made for 205 Live

Klopp wants to use one player as makeweight in Virgil van Dijk deal

Klopp wants to use one player as makeweight in Virgil van Dijk deal

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

Brock Lesnar's WWE return confirmed on RAW

Brock Lesnar's WWE return confirmed on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Rugby Union Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again