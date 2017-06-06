WWE's Monday Night RAW this past week saw a number of superstars notably absent from the show.

At Extreme Rules the previous night, The Hardy Boyz lost the RAW tag team championship for the first time since winning it upon their return at WrestleMania 33. They lost the titles in a Steel Cage match against Cesaro and Sheamus.

On RAW the following night, The Swiss Sensation and The Celtic Warrior competed and won against Heath Slater and Rhyno, but their opponents from the previous night, Matt and Jeff, were nowhere to be seen on the show. So why was this the case?

According to Cageside Seats, The Hardy Boyz absence was to do with Matt's wife, Reby.

They said: "There were numerous names notably missing from Raw last night, but in the case of the Hardys, it was a planned day off due to how close Reby is to giving birth to her & Matt’s second child."

Fans won't mind at all not having The Hardy Boyz on RAW for one week as Matt prepares with his wife for the birth of his second child. We wish him and Reby all the best.

Reby even went to Twitter yesterday to ask fans whether her water would break before Matt does in the WWE, adding further speculation that the Broken gimmick will still be used in the WWE at some point.

Unless something else happens, we should just expect this absence to be a one-off for The Hardy Boyz and they should be back on RAW next week to continue their feud with Cesaro and Sheamus. The now RAW tag team champions teased a continuation of the feud after their match on RAW last night.

After their match against Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Swiss Sensation and The Celtic Warrior delivered a promo putting down Matt and Jeff after their loss at Extreme Rules, teasing a likely rematch between the two tag teams for the RAW tag team championship at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view next month.

How this match will end remains to be seen, but one thing many fans will be hoping it brings is the Broken gimmick for The Hardy Boyz.

Would you like to see The Hardy Boyz use the Broken gimmick in WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

