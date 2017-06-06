Romelu Lukaku isn't prepared to waste any time in sorting out where his future lies.

Of course, his availability this summer has been public knowledge ever since he rejected Everton's latest contract offer back in March.

And after enjoying his most prolific campaign in English football - where he scored 26 goals across all competitions - some of the biggest clubs around Europe have registered their interest.

Article continues below

Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have all been linked with making a move and the 26-goal striker has revealed a decision has already been made on his future.

"My agent knows what's going to happen," Lukaku told Sky Sports on Tuesday morning.

Article continues below

"I know what I want to do, and whenever something happens, you guys will know."

Well, The Independent have gone one step further and have been able to find out which club Lukaku has opted to sign for.

According to their sources, Man United made an enquiry about signing the 24-year-old last week.

While the response the Red Devils received was not a firm 'no', they were told that a deal with Chelsea was already close to being finalised.

Lukaku has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge after leaving in 2014 and could move back for a fee believed to be in the region of £80 million.

Everton had previously set the asking price for their prized asset at £100m but the Chelsea hierarchy remain confident of negotiating the fee down.

Despite Lukaku's preference to join the Blues, not all is lost for United.

The same report also states that Everton would actually prefer to talk to the Europa League champions than Chelsea because of their interest in potentially bringing Chris Smalling or Sergio Romero to Goodison Park as part of any deal.

Nevertheless, it would appear their chances of scuppering Chelsea's pursuit remain unlikely for the time being.

So even though his father reportedly would prefer him to join Bayern, it looks like we haven't seen the last of Lukaku in the Premier League just yet.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms