EA Sports announced on Monday that Cristiano Ronaldo will be the face of a FIFA game for the first time in his career.

The 32-year-old four-time Ballon d'Or winner has appeared on the cover of FIFA's main rivals, Pro Evolution Soccer, in their 2012 and 2013 editions.

However, CR7 is set to be the global cover star for FIFA 18 and the game is slated to be available from September 29.

EA released an image of Ronaldo on their Instagram that shows the Real Madrid man in full kit with the FIFA 18 logo across his midriff.

It's the end of a glorious few weeks for Ronaldo. He scored a brace in the Champions League final to give Madrid a 4-1 victory over Juventus and lift his third CL trophy in four years.

Furthermore, he scored his 600th career goal in the game and became the first man ever to score in three different Champions League finals.

Oh, and he also won La Liga a couple of weeks back too.

The first trailer for FIFA 18 has been released in conjunction with the news and, of course, it features Ronaldo going about his business.

It features in-engine play titled “Fueled by Ronaldo,” where Ronaldo's very movements can be seen being captured.

“The world’s best player has helped fuel the biggest leap forward on the pitch that we’ve ever delivered,” said Aaron McHardy, senior producer on the FIFA series, in a news release from EA. “We are extremely excited to partner with Cristiano — working with him we learned a lot about his unique play style and what makes him so special.”

As you can see from the video, EA have used Ronaldo's movements to enhance their gameplay and it's going to take the actual ebbs and flow of the game to the next level, let alone the astounding graphics displayed in the trailer.

EA have also confirmed that The Journey will return and given that they have called it “The Journey: Hunter Returns,” it's safe to assume it is a continuation of the initial story with Alex Hunter.

Many fans feel it is about time Ronaldo became the face of FIFA and his place on the cover is long overdue. But, will he have a higher rating on the game than Lionel Messi?

