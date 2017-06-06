WWE's main event picture on Monday Night RAW looks all confirmed after the events of Extreme Rules this past weekend.

Samoa Joe won the Fatal Five-Way of himself, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Bray Wyatt to become the number one contender for Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship.

Unfortunately, this is expected to be a one-and-done affair, as The Beast rolls on with the Universal title to his speculated SummerSlam feud at the end of the summer of Braun Strowman.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, Strowman is currently out of action at the moment, as The Monster Among Men required elbow surgery at the start of May and has not been seen in a WWE ring since with the company commenting he would be out for six months.

According to reports though, this was just an exaggeration on WWE's part and done in order to give him a surprise return earlier than expected, as he should only be out for two months. Wrestlezone has now stated when could expect Strowman back in the ring.

Article continues below

In their report, they said: "A commercial being shown in the Springfield, Illinois area is currently advertising Braun Strowman versus Roman Reigns for the live event in town on Sunday, June 18th, possibly indicating Strowman will return to this month."

This would put The Monster Among Men to, not only return to the WWE sooner than expected but with enough time as well to build up and have his speculated SummerSlam match against The Beast Incarnate for the Universal Championship later this year.

While Lesnar is feuding with Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire next month, the door is open for Strowman to feud with Reigns once more, after he finished his feud with Wyatt with a clean win on RAW this past week.

Strowman definitely needs some kind of build before his match against Lesnar since he has been out of action for a little while, and a feud against The Big Dog will help deliver exactly that, building up powerfully for an encounter with The Beast after picking up a victory against another strong opponent.

Do you want to see Braun Strowman face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms