LeBron James and Kevin Durant are two of the best players in the NBA right now, as they have proven by leading their respective teams to the NBA Finals.

Durant and the Golden State Warriors currently hold a 2-0 series lead over LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the series heads back to Cleveland on Wednesday night for Game 3.

However, when the two superstars aren't facing one another in the title round, they seem to get along, as evidenced by a recent revelation from an Ohio recording studio.

As you can hear in the clip below, it appears Durant and James collaborated on a secret rap song, which Spider Studios is offering to release if a million people retweet the clip:

As of Tuesday morning, the clip had only been retweeted 6,700 times, so there is still a long way to go before fans are treated to the collaboration between the two superstars.

Durant has gotten the better of James in the Finals so far, scoring 38 points in Game 1 and adding 33 in Game 2. After the Game 1 defeat, James said it's very tough to beat the Warriors now that Durant is in the mix (via Business Insider):

"I mean, you take one of the best teams that we had ever assembled last year, that we saw in the regular season and the postseason, and then in the offseason you add a high-powered offensive talent like that and a great basketball IQ like that, that's what stands out."

However, as we saw in last year's Finals, when LeBron and the Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit to claim the title, it's never wise to count out a team with King James on the roster. LeBron posted a triple-double in the Game 2 loss, but it still wasn't enough to help the Cavs win.

But, he's capable of doing even more, and playing in front of his home fans on Wednesday night may bring out the best in him - a thought that should scare the Warriors.

LeBron and the Cavaliers have only lost one playoff home game this season - Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics - so it won't be easy for the Warriors to go up 3-0 in the series.

As James raps in the above clip, he'll have to "put the world on his back" if the Cavaliers are going to climb their way back into this series. Though home-court advantage will be nice, the Cavs don't have an easy road ahead of them if they want to defend their title.