Football

Salah.

What Mohamed Salah did when Roma were 4-0 up against Palermo this season

Football News
Gone are the days that Premier League clubs wait until the start of the transfer window to start signing players.

Almost immediately after the season finished, Manchester City were announcing the signing of Bernardo Silva, while their Premier League rivals were being linked with high-profile signings.

And one club that certainly doesn’t seem to be wasting any time is Liverpool.

After finishing fourth, qualifying for the playoff round of the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp knew he had to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

And one of the players they have been heavily linked with is Roma’s Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool were close to signing the Egyptian in 2014 for just £11 million. However, he opted to join Chelsea instead - where he struggled to play regular first-team football.

Since then, though, Salah has impressed in Italy with Fiorentina and has been brilliant for Roma during the last two seasons.

His 34 goals in two seasons for Roma prove his incredible attacking talent. His pace on the left could help the balance of the Liverpool line-up with Sadio Mane’s blistering speed on the right.

But another reason why Klopp seems keen to spend up to £35 million on Salah has emerged.

A video shows Salah’s attitude when his side lost the ball during their 4-0 victory over Palermo in October.

Despite being 4-0 up and less than 20 minutes remaining, Salah showed incredible work rate - and pace - to chase back an opponent 70 yards.

While he didn’t actually tackle the Palermo player, he put significant pressure on him.

Watch: Salah's incredible work-rate

Take a look:

That attitude is something that Klopp is looking for at Liverpool.

The German is renowned for his gegenpressing - pressing high up the pitch - meaning his attacking players play a very important role in defending from the front.

And it looks as though Salah will fit in immediately.

That’s if Liverpool can agree a deal for the 24-year-old.

Topics:
Mohamed Salah
Jordan Henderson
Philippe Coutinho
Football

