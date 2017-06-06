Andy Murray may currently be the number one ranked men's player in the world, but he has his work cut out if his daughter is to follow in his footsteps.

Murray is currently in Paris where he is into the quarter-finals of the French Open where he will meet Kei Nishikori of Japan.

Away from the tennis court, he is spending precious time with his wife Kim and young daughter Sophia.

Murray says Sophia, who is now 16 months old, has started to recognise him when he appears on the TV.

The three-time Grand Slam champion looked to get his daughter interested in the racket sport at an early stage, but it did not go to plan.

Murray told Eurosport: "I have a video on my phone where I have a little mini racket which I tried to give to her and she literally grabbed it, kind of looked at it and just walked over and put it straight in the bin.

"So I'm not sure she's going to be into it so much. But it's great my family's here."

While he needs to do more persuading on that front, Murray is warming up nicely in the second Grand Slam of the year.

While the 30-year-old comfortably holds the number one ranking, his form heading into the tournament was hardly befitting of that lofty mantle.

After a stellar end to his 2016 campaign, the Scot has battled injury and illness as well as consistency in the first half of 2017.

He had not made it past the third round in his last two lead-up tournaments in Rome and Madrid, and perhaps more worryingly, had been beaten by much lower opponents in Borna Coric and Fabio Fognini.

Before that, he struggled in Monte Carlo (3rd Round), Indian Wells (2nd Round), and the Australian Open, where he was upset by Mischa Zverev in the round of 16.

The drop off in form had so many people writing off his chances at the French Open, but he has raised his game, just like good players do.

After dropping a set against Andrey Kutnevsov and Martin Klizan in the opening two rounds, Murray has looked like his old self in defeating Juan Martin del Potro and Karen Khachanov in straight sets.

He currently holds an 8-2 record against the Japanese player ranked number nine in the world, who he will be coming up against in the next round.

You can see his interview about his daughter in the video below.

Their last meeting came in the ATP finals in London last year where Murray won in three tight sets (6-7, 6-4, 6-4).

However, Nishikori won their last clash in a Grand Slam, the 2016 US Open quarter-final clash coming back from two sets to one down to win (1-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5).

While clay is certainly not Murray's best surface, this run of wins will give him all the confidence he requires as we enter the grass court season.

