LeBron James.

The two big stars the Cavaliers might go after if they lose to the Warriors

If there's one thing today's NBA has shown, it's that even the game's brightest stars need some help if they want to win a title.

Take the Golden State Warriors, for instance. A year after putting up an NBA-best 73-9 regular-season record, they added Kevin Durant to the mix in order to compete with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now holding a 2-0 series lead, it looks like it was a wise move for the Warriors. They still have a long way to go, but it looks as if they'll claim their second title in three years.

In the never-ending chess match of the NBA offseason, a Golden State title would force the Cavaliers to make a move if they want to keep pace. According to ESPN writer Chris Haynes, who was speaking on the Jim Rome Show on Monday, the Cavaliers could look into adding Chris Paul this offseason if they lose the Finals:

“LeBron James has made it known, that while he’s in Cleveland, he put the onus on management and ownership to give him a roster that could compete for championships year after year,” Haynes said. “It’s not going to be good enough for LeBron to just make it to the Finals every year, because they will do that. There’s nobody in the East that can contend with them that could mess with them. Nobody. I don’t even care what Boston does unless they get the likes of a Paul George.

“But Bron’s not going to be happy about that, so if the Warriors are to get this series over within four or five, I would expect Cleveland to make some moves. What is that move? I don’t know, because there’s always been talk about Chris Paul and LeBron James teaming up at some point, but I just don’t know if the chemistry fits with them. Obviously they’re smart guys and they probably could make it work and play at some high of a level, but those are two ball-dominant players and will it work with Kyrie Irving as well? There will be some move made.”

Paul and James are good friends, so it makes sense they'd want to play together, but it might not work with Kyrie Irving on the roster.

Duke v Michigan State

That, Haynes said, could lead to the Cavs pursuing another of LeBron's closest friends - Carmelo Anthony:

“I don’t know if it would work, but I know that they were talking at the trade deadline,” Haynes said about a potential Anthony-to-Cleveland trade. “Those talks definitely could resurface, because it’s at this point, if the Cavaliers feel like hey, all they could do is get to the Eastern Conference Finals, then why not kick the tires on a Carmelo-Kevin Love swap and just see what could happen. Because I guess they feel like with Kevin or with Carmelo, they could advance to the Finals. Now, they don’t know what they can do with Carmelo, I think they have a pretty good idea with Kevin Love.”

Whatever happens during the rest of the NBA Finals will certainly have a big impact on how this offseason plays out. When the 2017-18 season tips off, the Cavaliers could look a lot different.

