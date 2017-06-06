It’s always an exciting time when NXT stars graduate to the main roster, and sometimes the WWE is guilty of pushing some of them too soon.

There are those that deserve to be at the top, and we saw that when Finn Balor was drafted to Monday Night RAW and was instantly thrown into the Universal Championship picture.

CALL-UP

There’s still a huge buzz surrounding Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks have continued to impress along with Alexa Bliss, while Kevin Owens also made good on his opportunity after his call-up.

However, not everyone has had the same level of success as Apollo Crews hasn’t hit the heights many thought he would, The Ascension are a forgotten memory while Bo Dallas has been almost non-existent recently.

And that's just scratching the surface.

Most recently, though, WWE tried a different approach with an NXT star as they slowly started to show Elias Samson on the main roster.

Rather than throwing him into match after match, he lived up to his Drifter name by drifting from segment to segment, and through the crowd as well and the interest from fans increased to see what the company has planned for him.

FUTURE PLANS

He’s competed in a handful of matches and doesn’t really have a solid feud right now, but a new rumour from Cageside Seats has revealed what WWE officials continue to make of him and his arrival so far, and what the future could have in store for the one-time El Vagabundo.

The source is claiming that officials are very happy with Samson and the rollout, as they’ve taken their time with him and despite not being in many matches, he’s still putting on brilliant heel segments with his guitar playing antics in the middle of the ring.

They’ve added that WWE will wait until The Miz has concluded his current Intercontinental Championship feud with Dean Ambrose, before throwing The Lunatic Fringe into a programme with Samson for his first big feud in the big leagues.

Perhaps this is a method WWE should use for future call-ups, as it’s proven that not shoving him down fans throats on a weekly basis can still work out perfectly because he’s an entertaining heel.

It’s even more surprising as Samson didn’t have much success on NXT and was nowhere near the championship picture, yet he still remains more relevant than some who were featured in the title picture or even held the gold at one stage.

If he’s able to hold his own against Ambrose, then the future looks bright for The Drifter.

