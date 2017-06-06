GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Andre Agassi, Novak Djokovic.

Former Wimbledon champion reveals the reason why Djokovic/Agassi partnership won't last

After reigning as the world number one for a considerable amount of time, Novak Djokovic decided to take a step back to re-evaluate his team after a dip in form.

The result of that process saw the Swiss part ways with his coach of 11 years, Marian Vajda, in addition to his fitness coach and physio.

“I feel like this is a new chapter in my life,” said Djokovic in a statement. “My career was always on the upward path and this time I’m experiencing how it is when the path takes you in a different direction. I want to find a way to come back to the top stronger and more resilient.”

Following the split, the now-world number two partnered up with the legendary Andre Agassi and it is believed that while their alliance is hardly official, the American is prepared to help Djokovic at Wimbledon.

However, a former Wimbledon champion, Goran Ivanisevic, who became the only man to win via a wildcard in 2001, does not think the union will last.

"It's great to see Andre on the tour but I don't think it's going to last.

"I don't think Andre wants to be a coach. I love Andre, he's one of my favourite tennis players, but he has too many things [going on] to be a coach to somebody like Novak Djokovic.

"You need to be a coach for 20, 25 weeks, and I don't think he has three weeks free in the whole calendar year to be a coach to someone.

Goran Ivanisevic

"I don't see Andre being a coach with how busy his life is. I see Steffi Graf [Agassi's wife and fellow tennis great] being a coach more than Andre."

There's probably a good reason why Agassi hasn't committed himself to coaching prior to linking up with Djokovic, but this partnership may have piqued his interest in a way he hadn't previously imagined.

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-MEN

If the pair can pull off a successful run at a grand slam title - and there is no reason why not - they could go from strength to strength.

Djokovic faces Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals of the French Open on Tuesday with the winner of their match likely to face nine-time champion Rafael Nadal in the last four.

