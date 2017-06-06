GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Arda Turan retires from international duty following explosive incident with journalist

Arda Turan has decided to retire from international football at the age of 30 after an incredible argument with a journalist following Turkey's 0-0 draw with Macedonia on Monday night.

Reports of the altercation emerged on Tuesday morning, revealing Turan approached Milliyet’s Bilal Mese just before takeoff as the team and a selection of reporters were about to jet off to Italy.

The Barcelona star, who has been linked with a Camp Nou exit this summer, is believed to have a held a grudge over an article Mese wrote about a pay dispute during Euro 2016.

In the article, the Milliyet journalist appeared to blame the midfielder and Turkey captain for the disharmony within the squad.

Clearly still unhappy with the nature of the article and the fact Mese had been allowed on the same plane, Turan wanted some answers.

He did indeed vent his anger directly at Mese however, as reported by The Independent, completely lost control.

“Tell me Bilal Meşe, were you there?" the altercation began.

"Were you with us when you wrote about the bonuses issue? Who did I ask for money from? Who did ask I for bonuses from? Talk. Come on. Who made you write those reports?”

FBL-WC2018-QUALIFIER-TURKEY-FINLAND

It gets worse...

He continued: "What kind of a country is this? They allow you onto this plane. F*** those who allowed you onto this plane.

“You thought I was like the others. Who did I beg for money from? You son of a b****. I’d quit football before allowing anyone to say anything against my honour, my family.

“Your boss is [TFF President Yildirim] Demirören. You are from the newspaper of the TFF president! Isn’t your boss the TFF president?”

Spain v Turkey - Group D: UEFA Euro 2016

Believe it or not, but it actually got even worse.

He was so angry, it was reported Turan even grabbed Mese by the throat and had to be restrained.

Unsurprisingly, head coach Fatih Terim expelled him from the squad after the verbal and physical assault.

A few hours later, Turan reacted with a post on Instagram which read: “Did I do right yesterday? I don’t know!!!

Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga

“Maybe not right, but at least honest, honourable, esteemed behaviour... Did I get an answer? No... [He] filled up the pages for months, but in front of me he had no more than two words.”

And now the 30-year-old has decided to call it quits completely just four caps short of 100.

It is not yet known whether Turan will face further punishment but you would be surprised if he doesn't.

Topics:
Internationals
Arda Turan
Turkey national football team
Euro 2016
World Cup
Football

