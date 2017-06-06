Major League Baseball lost a legend when David Ortiz - a longtime member of the Boston Red Sox - retired at the end of last season.

What made many fans even sadder about Big Papi's decision was that he seemingly still had a lot left in his tank, as he finished with a .315 batting average, 38 home runs and 127 RBI.

Those were incredible numbers for the 40-year-old slugger, but he decided to stick to his word and hung up his spikes after the season ended.

Now, though, another former Red Sox great - pitcher Pedro Martinez - said it may be time for Big Papi to get back in the game, as Boston needs his help. Martinez said that while Ortiz isn't necessarily planning a comeback just yet, he is still in great shape thanks to his workout regimen:

Obviously, the Red Sox would love to have Papi back, as he was one of the most beloved athletes in Boston during his 14 years with the team.

However, according to the Boston Globe, Big Papi has no plans to return to the Red Sox this year (or any year, for that matter) and is enjoying retirement so far:

"I'm happy," Ortiz said. "I did the right thing."

He added that his absence from making appearances at Fenway Park this year is only temporary and that he'll come back once the team develops its identity without him:

"I just retired. I don’t want to be bothering anybody. I’m like that. One of these days I’ll show up,” Ortiz said. “I just want to give the guys their space.”

That will be disappointing for many Red Sox fans to hear, but it's time for them to move on and focus on the team they have right now.

Currently, the Red Sox have a record of 31-25 and are only two games behind the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East division.

Boston is playing well lately, but would undoubtedly be better with Papi in the lineup. After moving Hanley Ramirez to Ortiz's designated-hitter position, the Red Sox put Mitch Moreland at first base.

Moreland has played well this season, putting up a .263 average with six home runs and 28 RBI, but those numbers pale in comparison to what Ortiz would likely do.

But, while Pedro Martinez may be right in saying that Big Papi could help the Red Sox this season, it doesn't sound like Boston fans should get their hopes up any time soon.

