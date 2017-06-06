WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view is only less than two weeks away now, and with it comes an opportunity for a superstar to catapult themselves to the top of the championship ladder at anytime, anywhere.

Two Money in the Bank ladder matches will take place at this year's event. In the men's, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Shinsuke Nakamura will face each other with the winner earning a WWE Championship match contract.

For the first time ever, there will be a Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella competing for a SmackDown Women's Championship match contract.

As we all know, in order to win your desired world title after winning Money in the Bank, you have to cash-in your contract briefcase, and over the years in the WWE, there has been some incredible Money in the Bank cash-ins.

Here are five of the best Money in the Bank cash-ins in WWE history.

5. Dean Ambrose - Money in the Bank - 2016

Only a year ago, history was made as all three members of faction formerly known as The Shield were WWE World Heavyweight Champion on the same night.

Earlier in the night, Dean Ambrose defeated Alberto Del Rio, Cesaro, Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn in the Money in the Bank ladder match to earn him a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match contract.

Roman Reigns walked into the show as WWE World Heavyweight Champion and was facing Seth Rollins in the main event, which The Architect won after executing two Pedigrees on The Big Dog.

After the match, Ambrose theme song began to play, and with Rollins anticipating him to walk down the ramp, The Lunatic Fringe jumped him from behind with the briefcase, cashed it in, executed Dirty Deeds and pinned him for the victory and the title, meaning all three members of The Shield had won the championship in the same night.

4. Randy Orton - SummerSlam - 2013

When it looked as though Daniel Bryan had finally broken the glass ceiling to win the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2013, Randy Orton, with the help of Triple H, had to ruin it for us.

The King of Beards had just defeated John Cena in the main event, which was being guest refereed by The Game, to finally become WWE champion, much to the jubilation of many fans watching the show in the arena and around the world.

Then, the worst happened, as The Viper teased a cash-in, Triple H would Pedigree Bryan - turning heel in the process - allowing Orton to waltz into the ring, cash-in his contract, and easily pin Bryan for the WWE title.

While fans were gutted The King of Beards' title reign didn't last long, all ended well for him, as he did go on to overcome all the odds stacked against him by winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 30 a couple of months later.

3. Edge - New Year's Revolution - 2006

The first-ever Money in the Bank cash-in came at New Year's Revolution back in 2006, and it certainly is one to remember.

After just successfully defending his WWE Championship against Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, World Tag Team Champion Kane, Carlito and Chris Masters in an Elimination Chamber match, John Cena laid down in the middle of the ring, exhausted with blood all over his face.

Vince McMahon then appeared at the top of the ramp, formally announcing that Edge would be cashing in his Money in the Bank contract for a WWE title match. The Rated-R Superstar then came out, speared Cena twice, and pinned him to become the new WWE champion.

Edge actually held onto his contract for 280 days, which is still the longest amount of time any superstar has held the contract. He beat the number two on this list by 13 days and the number one on this list by seven days.

2. Dolph Ziggler - RAW after WrestleMania 29 - 2013

After holding onto the contract for 267 days and not appearing to cash-in at WrestleMania 29, many thought Dolph Ziggler wouldn't cash-in his Money in the Bank contract at all, but that wasn't to be the case.

World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio had successfully won a 2-on-1 handicap match against Jack Swagger and Zeb Colter on the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 29 but had injured his leg during the match.

The Showoff decided to take advantage of this, as he finally cashed in his contract for a World Heavyweight Championship match to one of the biggest pops in WWE history.

Del Rio put up a fight despite his bad leg, but he could not prevail over Ziggler as, after a Zig Zag, Ziggler pinned Del Rio to become the World Heavyweight Champion to a huge cheer by the crowd watching live.

1. Seth Rollins - WrestleMania 31 - 2015

Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank cash-in will probably never be topped as it happened on the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

During the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, The Architect's music hit and he began running down the ramp with his briefcase to cash in.

After a little bit of a match where all three superstars had a chance to win, Rollins delivered a Curb Stomp to Reigns and pinned him to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

He then swung the title around his head at the top of the ramp to many cheers despite him being a heel at the time, as no one wanted to see The Big Dog become champion, and The Architect stopped exactly that from happening.

What is your favourite Money in the Bank cash-in? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

