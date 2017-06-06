Despite heading into the third-round ahead on the scorecards on Saturday night, Jose Aldo suffered only the third professional loss of his career when he was stopped by Max Holloway at UFC 212.

Blessed now sits on the featherweight throne after becoming the undisputed champion, and has wasted little time in making demands and calling out Conor McGregor for a potential rematch down the line.

UFC 212 LOSS

However, the image that will live long in the memory from the event in Rio De Janeiro is the inconsolable Scarface unable to hide his emotions after suffering another high-profile loss.

Wins and losses are part of the sport, even the best lose at some stage but Aldo was crucified by fans and sections of the media when he was stunned by the Notorious in 2015 in just 13-seconds.

Since losing to the Hawaiian native over the weekend, Aldo has received the same treatment and has since released a statement claiming he’ll be back. Somebody who knows what it feels like to be at the top for so long and come crashing down is fellow Brazilian, Anderson Silva.

The Spider dominated the sport for so long and went down as perhaps the greatest of all time, then Chris Weidman stopped him in his tracks to claim the middleweight championship, and took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message to Aldo following his defeat.

'YOU ARE A GIANT'

He posted: “My brother, you are much bigger than any battle, your story gives us the full assurance that you are a great hero, a great champion, I am and I will always be your fan, brother.

“What you have most precious goes far beyond. Of course, we were all rooting for you and for your victory, but do not cover yourself or let anyone charge you, brother, because you are fantastic in what you do and do with love and with your heart.

“Do not forget who you are and how much you make a difference in this sport, you have changed the lives of many people, you are cause for victory and overcoming by the example that has become, always keep your head up, God is always in control.

“You are a great champion, no one can take this story from you, no one; battle is won and other losses, but never war. You are a giant, did not come to this world by chance, you are Ze Aldo. Our Ze Aldo.

“Do not forget brother, GOD bless you always warrior. That is what we are to the end of our days, and those like us my friend, very few.”

This is probably just what Aldo needs to hear at a time like this and with those reassuring words, he’s bound to bounce back very soon.

