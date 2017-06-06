Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz knows a thing or two about hitting. During his spectacular 20-year career, Big Papi posted a .286 average and hit an incredible 541 home runs.

Therefore, when he raves about New York Yankees rookie outfielder Aaron Judge, the rest of the baseball world should take notice.

Judge has burst onto the scene in 2017 and currently leads baseball with 18 home runs. He's also hitting .324 and has driven in 41 runs for the first-place Yankees.

At 6'7", Judge is an imposing figure at the plate, and Ortiz - a big man himself - told the New York Post that Judge's size is what makes him so scary:

“Look at Judge,” David Ortiz said Monday night with the Yankees right fielder standing nearby. “Look at him. That’s scary, man. That’s the scariest thing I’ve ever seen. A guy that big that can hit like that, that’s special.”

Indeed, Judge is so large that he even makes the 6'3" Ortiz look small by comparison, but he wouldn't be so scary if he didn't have the power and the numbers to back up his size.

Ortiz explained that being so tall should be a disadvantage for a hitter, but he's been impressed with how Judge protects the strike zone when he's at the plate:

“When you’re that tall, the strike zone is bigger,” Ortiz said of Judge. “And then you watch him hit, and he doesn’t chase bad pitches. That’s special. God bless him. He’s fun to watch. What a beast.”

Red Sox fans won't like hearing one of their favorite former players heaping praise on a member of the rival Yankees, but everything Ortiz said is true. He's simply recognizing the budding star and giving him credit for his amazing start to the 2017 season.

The Red Sox will need to figure out a way to slow down the young slugger as they head to the Bronx for a three-game series against their rivals starting on Tuesday night.

If Judge keeps doing what he's done all year, the Yankees will be in a good position to extend their two-game lead over the Red Sox in the American League East division.

However, if Boston's pitchers can limit the damage from Judge and the other talented hitters on New York's roster, the Red Sox could catch - or even pass - the Yankees in the standings by the time Friday rolls around.

No matter what happens, Ortiz will be rooting for the Red Sox, but it's safe to say he'll also have his eyes on Judge when the impressive rookie steps to the plate.

