Brock Lesnar's first-ever opponent for the WWE Universal Championship was decided this past weekend at Extreme Rules.

A Fatal Five-Way took place in the show's main event between Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Bray Wyatt to determine who would be the number one contender for the Universal title and go on to face The Beast for it at Great Balls of Fire next month.

The match was won by The Destroyer after he applied the Coquina Clutch on Balor, and when The Demon King passed out, Joe won the match by technical submission, meaning he become the number one contender and would go on to face Lesnar on July 9.

Joe is widely considered a major underdog for this match, as it is speculated to be a one-and-done feud between him and Lesnar before The Beast goes on to put the Universal title on the line against Braun Strowman at SummerSlam later this year.

However, if The Destroyer is able to overcome the odds and pull off an upset at Great Balls of Fire on July 18, he could become the first man in wrestling history to achieve a unique accomplishment.

If Joe defeats Lesnar at Great Ball of Fire, he will win the Universal Championship, one of the major titles in the WWE today. That would mean he will become the first ever wrestler to win the major title in WWE, TNA, and Ring of Honor (ROH).

The Destroyer won the ROH Championship in March 2003 when he defeated Xavier at Night of Champions. He held onto the title for 645 days, successfully defending it 29 times before losing it to Austin Aries at Final Battle in December 2004.

Joe won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in April 2008 when he defeated Kurt Angle at Lockdown. He held the title for 182 days before losing to Sting at Bound for Glory the same year.

Now, The Destroyer is on the cusp of winning a major title in the WWE and the only thing standing in his way from a unique achievement is The Beast Incarnate.

Do you think Samoa Joe will defeat Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship at Great Balls of Fire? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

