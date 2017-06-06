GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Griezmann.

What Antoine Griezmann did when asked to congratulate Raphael Varane for winning Champions League

Football News
24/7

It’s been a pretty incredible season for Real Madrid.

Their 4-1 win over Juventus in the Champions League final saw them complete an impressive double as they established themselves as the best side in Europe.

But not everyone is happy for them.

Having just won their 12th European title, many clubs from Spain and elsewhere might be jealous of their achievements.

And that certainly seems to be the case as far as Antoine Griezmann is concerned.

The Atletico Madrid striker can be forgiven for being sick and tired of facing Real in the Champions League.

Diego Simeone’s side have been knocked out of the competition by their city-rivals in each of the last four seasons and you couldn’t blame their players for cheering on Juve in last weekend’s final.

If they did, they would have been bitterly disappointed as Cristiano Ronaldo and co. ran riot in Cardiff.

And Griezmann’s displeasure at seeing Madrid triumph yet again was clear for all to see.

When Raphael Varane joined up with the French national side after his role in the final, his compatriots gave him a hero's reception.

He was seen shaking hands with numerous players as they congratulated him for winning the biggest prize in club football.

But Griezmann wasn’t having any of it.

He walked straight past Varane when he was in the process of shaking hands with his French teammates.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Griezmann refused to clap when Didier Deschamps asked his players to give him a round of applause.

Watch: Griezmann's reaction to Varane

Take a look:

Was it petty? Or was he was just joking around?

Twitter reacts

Here is what Twitter thinks:

Either way, it’s been a tough few weeks for the forward.

He looked set to leave Atleti to join Manchester United this summer but after their transfer ban was upheld, he had very little alternative but to remain at the club.

He will be desperately hoping his side aren’t knocked out for a fifth time in-a-row by Madrid next season. We dread to think how Griezmann will react to that.

Topics:
La Liga
Real Madrid
Luka Modric
Gareth Bale
Toni Kroos
Zinedine Zidane
Football

