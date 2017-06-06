Although nothing has been confirmed at this stage, it hasn't stopped people from discussing the prospect of seeing Conor McGregor ditch the UFC’s Octagon for a one-off fight against Floyd Mayweather inside of a boxing ring.

The Notorious claims to have signed his side of the deal, something president Dana White backed up and the supposed negotiations with Team Mayweather seem to be hitting a brick wall time and time again as nobody is offering the fans anything concrete.

SUPER FIGHT

Regardless of your feelings towards him, you have to admire the rise of the Irishman who went from living off welfare cheques in Ireland, to being the UFC’s biggest draw and is apparently on the verge of the biggest payday of his life, should he secure a showdown against the 49-0 American.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

One man who has been through it all alongside him is Straight Blast Gym coach, John Kavanagh.

Kavanagh has reiterated on numerous occasions that he feels McGregor can defeat Mayweather, and wouldn’t be training him for it if he didn’t think it was possible.

He hit the headlines some months ago regarding comments he made about Money, hitting out at his history and personal life when bringing up the domestic violence saga, and he touched on that subject again in his recent column on 42.ie.

'LOWLIFE'

By the sounds of things, he doesn’t feel any remorse for bringing it up and has gone to reveal that despite the outcome, he doesn’t plan on shaking the ‘lowlife’s’ hand.

Kavanagh wrote: “When I was in Australia in April, a lot was made of the fact that I highlighted Mayweather’s history of domestic violence during an interview.

“I’m not sure why people felt this was such a big deal, given that the man has already been convicted of beating up women. That’s a fact.

“I have absolutely no time for any man with a track record of such behaviour. In addition to that, from what I’ve seen of his gym, it appears to be the type of atmosphere in which bullies thrive.

“As many people will know, being bullied is what originally led me to martial arts. I’ve sought to create an atmosphere in my gym where people who have been victims of bullying can feel safe.

“In Mayweather’s gym, the better fighter bullies his training partner. But that’s not how it should work. The better fighter should always be conscious of their duty to pass on their expertise and help their training partners to grow. It should never be a competition in the gym.

“To me, Mayweather is a lowlife. He’s a guy I’d never want to have any contact with. Regardless of the outcome of this fight, I won’t be shaking his hand.”

It’s a strong stance front the SBG Ireland head coach, but you have to admire him for it and he’s certainly not going to be intimidated by the American.

What do you make of John Kavanagh’s remarks on Floyd Mayweather? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms