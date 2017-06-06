When Romelu Lukaku declined Everton's contract offer back in March, it was pretty evident that the Belgian had bigger ideas than Goodison Park.

Despite finishing seventh last term and looking like a promising project under Ronald Koeman, the 24-year-old striker has decided he wants to leave Everton to compete at the highest level.

After scoring 25 goals last season, there are no shortage of suitors for the burly striker's signature with Bayern Munich and Manchester United among those credited with an interest.

"I don't want to stay at the same level. I want to improve and I know where I want to do that," Belgian Lukaku said on Monday.

However, there has been a feeling all along that Lukaku has had an eye on returning to Chelsea and his latest social media activity suggests just that.

Lukaku decided to follow on Twitter Blues midfielder N'Golo Kante before he then decided to follow Gary Cahill and young midfielder Lewis Baker.

Getting to know his Chelsea teammates? The image below, courtesy of The Mirror, shows what Lukaku got up to.

On Monday, the former Anderlecht younger had plenty to say on his future without giving away anything definite.

"We are now talking to the club. I know what's happening, but I will leave the talks to my agent," he added to journalists after Belgium beat the Czech Republic in a friendly in Brussels.

"I know what's happening, but I can't tell you anything more.

"What I would like most is to play in the Champions League and try to win the Premier League once. Or better - a few times."

With Diego Costa seemingly desperate to return to Atletico Madrid - although he can't until January 1, 2018 due to a transfer ban - it looks as if the Premier League champions are going to bring Lukaku back to spearhead their attack.

In fact, reports suggest that when Man United enquired about him last week, Everton told them they were close to striking a deal with the Blues.

With a transfer fee of around £100 million in the offing, this might be the biggest deal of the summer. Unless of course, Kylian Mbappe actually makes a move.

