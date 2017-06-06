At the age of 45, Padraig Harrington has no plans to retire from playing golf any time soon.

The Irishman hasn’t played particularly well in 2017 but returned to action at the Memorial Tournament last week, where he finished in a tie for 31st place.

However, Harrington has suffered a bizarre injury that he thought would bring about the end of his golf career.

Article continues below

The 45-year-old, who has won three majors, has revealed on Twitter that he was struck on the elbow by an amateur that he was coaching.

Harrington didn’t break any bones but required six stitches after being hit by an amateur’s practice swing.

Article continues below

Harrington has tweeted

The four-time Ryder Cup winner has withdrawn from this week’s St Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in order to rest up.

Harrington wrote on Twitter that he “thought it was the end of me playing competitive golf.” It would have been a sad way to retire for a player who has won two Open Championships and the US PGA Championship.

"Just withdrawn from @PGATOUR @fesjmemphis this week,” Harrington wrote. “I was hit on the elbow with a practice swing by an amateur I was coaching at an outing.

“Thankfully nothing was broken, just 6 stitches. I thought it was the end of me playing competitive golf.

“I’ll only be out for 12 days or so to let stitches heal.”

The Dubliner then joked: “There's no truth in the rumour that it was the amateur's best strike of the day.”

Up-and-down 2017

Nerve damage forced Harrington to miss plenty of action in the first half of the year; his appearance at Muirfield Village last week was his first tournament since February.

Harrington spoke about his excitement at playing in Jack Nicklaus’s event having missed it for a few years.

“I haven't been here for a good few years. It unfortunately hasn't fitted into my schedule for a while, but thankfully this year it does,” he wrote on his website.

“This is one of the best tournaments and best courses of the year. Jack does everything right and leaves no stone unturned, right down to serving the best milkshakes of the year. Life is tough out here on tour!”

Here’s hoping Harrington, who failed to qualify for the US Open, makes a quick recovery from his latest setback.

What is the most bizarre injury you've heard a sportsman or woman suffer? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms