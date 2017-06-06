GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Sead Kolasinac.

Saed Kolasinac explains why he signed for Arsenal

It's always satisfying to get some much-needed business done early on. Arsenal wasted no time in attempting to solve their troublesome left-back problem by making a move for Schalke's Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer, beating off some heavy competition for his signature in the process.

The Bosnian international comes to north London as a highly-rated prospect and is expected to have a positive impact on the side with both Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs failing to exert themselves over the course of the campaign.

But with the likes of AC Milan on his tail, why would he join an Arsenal side who missed out on making it into the Champions League for the first time under Arsene Wenger?

Schalke are starting to get used to sling top class defenders to their English counterparts, having watched Joel Matip leave for Liverpool last summer.

But now that the transfer has been announced officially, the 23-year-old took to his official Facebook page to explain his decision.

Clearly still looking to impress the Schalke fans, he posted the message with an accompanying picture of himself in action against local rivals Borussia Dortmund and went on to explain that the chance to prove himself at a higher level proved too difficult to turn down.

"Dear friends and fans, lately much has been said about my future career. I made a decision and I want you to hear from me," he said.

"As you know my contract at Schalke expires and I have spent many sleepless nights thinking where to continue my career. In the last six years, since I played for the U19 team Schalke, I became one of you. I take this opportunity to thank my mentor Norbert Elgert who did the key things to shape my life and career.

"Consequently, my decision is to continue my career in London, namely Arsenal.

"I’m very sad to be leaving Gelsenkirchen, but Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger offered me a great opportunity to prove myself at the global level.

"Lately I have had several very tempting offers from the greatest European clubs, I have declined them all.

"As you know, over the past few months I struggled with some injuries, but I gritted my teeth and give the maximum in every game for his club in order to achieve better results.

"Schalke 04 leaves a big mark in my career and more importantly in my heart – forever.
I thank you for the great support you gave me all these years.

"Your Seo"

Fair play and good luck to him. He might need it.

Topics:
Arsene Wenger
Kieran Gibbs
Europa League
Bundesliga
Football
Nacho Monreal

