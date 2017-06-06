GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Following in his father's footsteps, Eubank Jnr. will defend the title he won against Renold Quinlan at Wembley in July.

Chris Eubank Jr's next fight has been revealed

Young British champion boxer, Chris Eubank Jnr., will face a man of great experience in his defence of the IBO super-middleweight title.

His next opponent, Armenian-German Arthur Abraham, née Avetik Abrahamyan, has over double (51) the number of fights under his belt compared to the Brit (25) but lost his WBO title to Gilberto Ramírez back in April last year.

After an apparent retirement U-turn, the Armenian-born fighter has recorded two victories, including one by points against compatriot Robin Krasniqi earlier this year.

Having upped a weight division since hospitalising middleweight Nick Blackwell and defeating Tom Doran on the Anthony Joshua-Dominic Brezeale undercard, Eubank is still finding his feet as a super-middleweight.

However, the ease with which he defeated then-reigning champion Australian Renold Quinlan by knockout will hold him up as firm favourite against a man of undoubted class but dwindling power.

The bout is likely to take place at Wembley Arena on July 35, with official confirmation expected this week.

The experience of Abraham will undoubtedly cause concern for Eubank Jnr.'s camp but he has led by example since finding himself on the wrong end of a split-decision loss against Billy-Joe Saunders in 2014, his only loss to date.

While Abraham is at a very different end of his career to Eubanks Jnr., he will not be easily defeated, having only lost by knockout once before.

The fight looks set for a technical decision or a judges' call and, with a title on the line, Eubank will be taking nothing for granted.

